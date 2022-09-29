Hurricane Ian downgraded to Category 1, more than 2 million Florida residents without power
Hurricane Ian has downgraded to a Category 1 while the major storm continues to path across Florida. More than 2 million people in Florida are without power. Fox News is updating with the latest news surrounding the storm, its impact, travel and emergency updates.
The Orlando Magic have announced the cancellation of its second straight practice due to Hurricane Ian.
The NBA team has been mostly unable train for its 2022-23 season, which officially begins next week, as the Category 1 hurricane continues to devastate central Florida.
ESPN reported the Magic started training camp on Tuesday but have not been able to practice since due to the storm. The team intends to return to practice Friday, three days prior to their preseason opener at Memphis on Monday.
Hurricane Ian pummeled southwest Florida after making landfall Wednesday, but the storm is forecast to make a third landfall in a different part of the U.S. later this week.
Ian was a monstrous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds when it first came ashore on Cayo Costa about 3 p.m. About 90 minutes later, the hurricane made a second landfall – this time just south of Punta Gorda with 145 mph winds.
Here’s where Ian is headed next, and a detailed look at the forecast.
Thursday
Hurricane Ian has been on a weakening trend since moving onto the Florida Peninsula but is expected to remain a hurricane through at least Thursday morning as it slogs through the state. Damaging winds and flooding rains are serious concerns as Ian moves over inland locales such as Lakeland, Kissimmee and Orlando.
Friday
Ian is forecast to be a tropical storm by the time it moves out of Florida and into the Atlantic by Friday morning. The storm is expected to move north toward the Georgia and South Carolina coastline, making a third landfall late Friday afternoon.
Damaging winds and flooding rains are expected as Ian approaches the coast. Upwards of 10 inches of rain is possible, mainly in areas between Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina.
Visit Fox Weather to read more on the storm's forecast: Where is Hurricane Ian headed next? Dangerous storm’s impacts will be widespread
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., devastated much of southern and central Florida with tremendous flooding and catastrophic winds, causing leaders in other states in the storm's projected path to issue emergency declarations.
Governors in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia are allocating all departments and resources to assist residents ahead of the major storm's anticipated impact in their respective states.
On Tuesday, ahead of Ian's initial landfall, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties.
GEMA Director James C. Stallings said during a press conference on Tuesday that the declaration allows Georgia to "bring all state resources to bear to ensure a safe and quick recovery for all Georgia citizens," Fox Atlanta reported.
On Wednesday afternoon, just moments after Hurricane Ian, then a Category 4, made landfall in southwest Florida, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency.
The announcement was followed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declaring a state of emergency, where he also called on North Carolinians to "stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday, although the storm is not expected to impact portions of Virginia until Friday, September 30.
“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” Youngkin said in a statement.
He added: “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
Hurricane Ian made landfall as the fifth-strongest hurricane to strike the U.S., when measured by wind speed.
Fox News' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More than 2 million Floridians are without power as the Category 2 Hurricane Ian continues to path across the state.
As of 11 p.m. ET Wednesday, reported outages totaled approximately 2,027,852, according to PowerOutage.us.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously predicted millions would be affected by the massive storm, which made landfall as a Category 4, with sustained winds of 150 mph. Ian has since weakened to a Category 2, with sustained winds of 55 mph, but continues to batter Florida with catastrophic winds and flooding.
Most outages were reported by the Florida Power & Light Company, Duke Energy, and Tampa Electric.
Governors in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia have all made emergency declarations as Hurricane Ian continues to travel north along the eastern coast.
The Global Empowerment Mission, a disaster relief nonprofit located in Doral, Florida, is sending trucks full of humanitarian supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Two 18-wheelers filled with thousands of family necessity kits (food, toiletries, etc.) and other supplies (tarps, etc.) will be loaded at GEM headquarters Thursday morning and will be delivered directly to the impacted areas in southwest Florida, the nonprofit said.
On Thursday, Global Empowerment Mission founder Michael Capponi will join Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at Mission headquarters at approximately 7 a.m. to thank the volunteers who helped pack the trucks before they depart for SW Florida.
For previous coverage of Hurricane Ian from Wednesday, 09/28, click here.
Live Coverage begins here