Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is just shy of a Category 5 storm, and is looming off the coast of Florida. Fox News is updating with the latest news surrounding the storm, its impact, travel and emergency updates.
The outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed Wednesday morning that there were 154,209 customers without power in Florida.
Ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that there are more than 30,000 linemen staged and ready for power restoration efforts.
That total includes linemen across all of Florida's major utilities.
"And, a lot of these linemen are coming from out of state," he explained. "So, this is a major, major effort."
"Of course, the storm has to pass and [there] needs to be the ability for them to get in and access what they need to access. But, that's going to be a priority," DeSantis noted.
The National Weather Service's Tampa Bay office and the Tampa Police Department shared images of receding water as Hurricane Ian draws near.
"IMPORTANT NOTE: The water WILL come back," the NWS tweeted alongside images shared from Venice, Fla. "Please do not attempt to walk there or any other location with receding water."
Tampa police noted that evacuations are still in effect for Zones A and B.
The city of Clearwater, Florida , said Wednesday that it had proactively reduced drinking water service on Clearwater Beach.
However, it did not shut down the lift stations that service the beach.
"The water is safe to drink, and wastewater return is currently operating," the city said in a tweet.
The city, which is located in Pinellas County, has declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian's approach has resulted in mandatory and voluntary evacuations along the west coast of Florida.
Residents can check their evacuation status and flood zone risks on county websites, official social media accounts and FloridaDisaster.org’s "Know Your Zone" map, which is run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Hurricane and disaster preparation experts recommend having basic emergency supplies and "go bags" ready before severe weather or natural hazard arrives.
The U.S. Department of State recommends packing six item categories in a go bag: money, medical items, personal belongings, food and water, documentation and optional weather gear.
Money
- ATM cars, credit cards
- Checkbook
- Multiple currencies if evacuating from a foreign port
- Safe deposit keyes
- Government travel card if applicable to eligible government workers
Medical Items
- Medical and dental records
- Immunization cards
- Glasses and contact lenses (with carrying case and cleaning solution)
- Prescription medications
- Over-the-counter medications
- Small first aid kit
Personal Belongings
- Clothing
- Pet items
- Small toiletry kit
- Chargers for all electronics
- Toys and games
Food and water
- Snacks
- Water
Documentation
- Passport(s) and visas if evacuating from a foreign port
- Marriage, birth, adoption and naturalization certificates
- State Department ID (applicable to government workers only)
- Driver’s license and/or state ID- Auto insurance policies, registrations and title if applicable
- Power of attorney and will
- School records
- Pet records
- Household effects inventory
Optional Weather Gear
- Rain gear
- Insect repellant
- Tarp
The National Hurricane Center has increased peak storm surge inundation amounts.
Storm surge is now forecast to be as high as 18 feet from Englewood to Bonita Beach and in Charlotte Harbor.
In 2005, the center shows Hurricane Katrina had storm surge flooding of 25 to 28 feet above normal tide level along parts of the Mississippi coast, with storm surge flooding of 10 to 20 feet above normal tide levels along the southeastern Louisiana coast.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian's impact would be a "catastrophic hit" to the southwestern coast on Florida.
"It is a massive storm, in size. It's going to move slow. There's going to be high winds and a lot of rain," he explained.
Judd instructed residents to pay attention to what the experts say ahead of landfall.
He told people who weren't evacuating to hunker down and do the best they can.
"If you get scared, we don't come get you in the middle of the storm. We're all missions to save lives at that moment in time. And, that's what our deputies will be doing," Judd explained, noting that people appeared to largely be heeding warnings.
"So we feel that we are as prepared as it's possible," he added.
The National Hurricane Center said that time is quickly running out for southwestern Florida residents to rush preparations to completion as Hurricane Ian nears.
Tropical-storm-force winds are already beginning to affect the coast.
Conditions are forecast to rapidly deteriorate and catastrophic wind damage is expected.
While more than 2.5 million people are under mandatory evacuation orders, no one is forced to flee by law.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said that National Guard troops and urban search and rescue teams were on standby.
"The assets we have are unprecedented in the state's history and, unfortunately, they'll need to be deployed," he told reporters.
Parts of Florida's Flagler County are now under an evacuation order.
According to county authorities, evacuations are effective at 1 p.m. EDT, with people being told to leave as soon as possible.
"We urge those who are going to stay with relatives, friends or at hotels to complete their evacuation by noon,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “This will clear that traffic by 1 p.m., when those who are going to shelters need to leave. They will open at 1 p.m.”
The evacuation is in effect for residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide, Zone A, the barrier island from from Flagler Beach to Marineland, low-lying areas in Zone B and non-elevated homes in the low-lying areas of Zone F.
Residents and a maximum of four pets are encouraged to arrive at shelters at 4 p.m. and bring their own bedding and supplies.
No snakes, reptiles or farm animals and livestock are allowed.
No drop-offs of residents with special medical needs are allowed. A family member or caregiver should stay with the individual.
The shelter locations are:
Bunnell Elementary – General Population and Pets 305 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell
Rymfire Elementary – Special Needs 1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast
In a media alert, the Florida Highway Patrol said that it had closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in both directions.
Winds there, the agency said, are now ranging between 50 and 60 miles per hour, as Hurricane Ian approaches.
"The Bridge will remain closed until the storm passes and the inclement weather subsides," FHP said.
If motorists need to travel on Wednesday and Thursday, they should confirm the availability of their route by monitoring Florida Highway Patrol Current Traffic Incidents or Florida 511.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that much of southern Florida is already experiencing impacts from Hurricane Ian.
The governor told reporters in a briefing that current track has the storm making landfall in Charlotte County, with the highest risk areas ranging from Collier County and up to Sarasota County.
"If you are in any of those counties, it's no longer possibly to safety evacuate. It's time to hunker down and prepare for this storm," he urged.
Those out on the roads should get to a safe place as soon as possible.
DeSantis noted that there are bridges closed and that there are more than 200 shelters open in just the southwestern region of the state.
Residents who are hunkering down should wait to go outside until the storm has passed and be cautious afterward.
The governor said Ian could make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane.
"So, this is a major, major storm," he stated, adding that the strengthening of the storm overnight has been "significant."
DeSantis said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie had requested additional airlift hoists and highwater vehicles from the Department of Defense in coordination with FEMA and that the Department of Transportation also has 1,200 personnel on standby to perform cut and toss operations.
The governor said 26 states have sent support ahead of the storm.
"This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days ... So, this is going to be a rough stretch," DeSantis said.
Floridians who need last-minute groceries and supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian may need to move quickly.
More than 400 Publix grocery stores are under "modified hours" as a result of the storm.
Some locations in central Florida are already closed until Friday morning, while others close early on Wednesday.
Officials anticipate the stores will reopen on Friday, Sept. 30.
Hurricane Ian may spike food prices. Publix said it has increased purchases on items such as bread, water, batteries and canned goods.
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Ian would cause catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula.
The storm was located about 65 miles west-southwest of Naples, Fla., with maximum sustained winds at 155 miles per hour.
A hurricane warning was in effect for Chokoloskee to Anclote River and Dry Tortugas.
A storm surge warning was in effect for Suwannee River southward to Flamingo, Tampa Bay, the lower Florida Keys, Dry Tortugas, St. Johns River and the Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River.
The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by waters moving inland.
From Englewood to Bonita Beach, the water could reach from 12 to 16 feet.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of the Florida Keys, Indian Pass to the Anclote River, Flamingo to South Santee River and Chokoloskee, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.
Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near nine mph.
It is expected to produce rainfall of up to 18 inches and tornadoes are possibly through Wednesday evening across central and southern Florida.
Miami-Dade County decided early Wednesday morning to suspend countywide transit services as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
In a release, the county said Metrobus, Metrorain, Metromover and Special Transportation Services were impacted started at 1 a.m. EDT.
"Service will be suspended until further notice," it said.
Riders should visit miamidade.gov/alerts for updates, with more coming as conditions develop.
Hurricane Ian was rapidly intensifying early Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center said in an update that recent data from NOAA Hurricane Hunters indicates the storm has maximum sustained winds of up to 155 miles per hour.
A Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale has winds of 157 mph or higher.
Hurricane Ian's winds and rain continue to intensify a day after the storm battered the western tip of Cuba.
The National Hurricane Center said that conditions were "rapidly deteriorating" along the southwestern Florida coast.
The hurricane has prompted warnings of dangerous storm surge along the Gulf Coast.
Forecasters said the storm surge could reach up to 12 feet if it peaks at high tide and rainfall near where Ian makes landfall could top 18 inches.
At least 2.5 million residents have been ordered to evacuate.
Warnings were also issued for isolated tornadoes.
Parts of Georgia and South Caroline could also see flooding rains and coastal surge into the weekend.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency.
The governor ordered 500 National Guard members to standby.
Hurricane Ian is disrupting the itineraries of major cruise lines.
In an emailed statement to FOX Business Digital, Royal Caribbean Group said that the safety of its guests, crew and communities is the company's top priority.
"Royal Caribbean Group is closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Ian, and we are making adjustments to some of our Caribbean routes to ensure the comfort and safety of our guests and crew. Guests on impacted sailings will be notified of any changes," it said.
Allure of the Seas will skip a call at Roatan, Honduras, which was scheduled for Tuesday. The ship is on a six-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Mariner of the Seas skipped a call for Labadee, Haiti, and is at sea. The ship is on a five-night voyage from Port Canaveral.
Liberty of the Seas is skipping a call at Cozumel, Mexico. The ship is on a seven-night cruise from Galveston, Texas.
Lastly, Celebrity Infinity has replaced calls to Belize and Cozumel with visits to Nassau and Labadee.
The ship is on a seven-night sailing that began from Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 24.Norwegian Cruise Line has also had to recalibrate because of the storm.
"The safety and security of our guests and crew is always our number one priority," a spokesperson told FOX Business Digital.
On Tuesday, a Norwegian Sky ship would make port in San Juan, Puerto Rico, instead of George Town in Grand Cayman. Ports and arrival and departure times were also changed on from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.
"As the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, Carnival Cruise Line's Fleet Operations Center in Miami is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on itineraries," a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line said in an emailed statement.
Changes were made to the itineraries of Carnival Paradise, Carnival Elation, Carnival Ecstasy and Carnival Glory.
FOX Business' request for comment from Celebrity and MSC Cruises was not immediately returned.
In a 5 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said that the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 125 kilometers west-southwest of Naples, Florida.
Hurricane hunters found that the storm had strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 miles per hour, with higher gusts.
The agency warned that it was expected to cause life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula.
Ian was moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph, with a reduction in speed forecast on Wednesday before turning north on Thursday.
The center of the hurricane is projected to approach the western coast of the Sunshine State and move onshore later in the day.
On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, the center will move over central Florida, before it emerges over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.
Some fluctuations in intensity are possible, the center noted, before Ian reaches the coast and weakening is expected after landfall.
Hurricane Ian is continuing to intensify off the coast of Florida and has upgraded to a Category 4 ahead of its expected landfall Wednesday afternoon.
The severe storm strengthened to a Category 4 early Wednesday morning. It is about 85 miles off the southwest coast of Florida, which is already experiencing high winds, heavy rain and flooding.
It is the first Category 4 or higher storm since Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida in 2018. Michael made landfall as a Category 5. Hurricane Irma (2017) made landfall as a Category 4.
"Hurricane Ian is expected to bring catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge to large portions of the west coast," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "Listen to your local emergency officials and heed all evacuation orders to keep your families safe."
Ian strengthened to a Category 2 on Monday before it made landfall on Cuba as a Category 3.
Two Cuban thermoelectric plants disabled by Hurricane Ian have started up, the Cuban Ministry of Energy announced early Wednesday morning.
The two Cuban plants were at "0 electricity generation" after the severe storm decimated the island and left its 11 millions residents without power.
Minister of Energy Liván Arronte said the government will offer electrical service to people but its priority "is to reach the large thermoelectric plants to begin the start-up process."
Electric Union technical director Lázaro Guerra said electro-energy systems have been restored in three regions in the country.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings across the state of Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Wednesday.
The government service has warned residents of life-threatening storm surges, devastating wind damage, and considerable flooding in the coming days.
"Life-threatening storm surge is likely with the highest risk from Naples to Sarasota," the NWS said. "Devastating wind damage is expected near the core of Ian. Considerable flooding is expected with widespread, prolonged moderate to major river flooding expected across central Florida. Tornadoes are possible in central and south Florida."
Flood watches, advisories or warnings have been issued in Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Gilchrist, Glades, Hendry, Inland Flagler, Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Monroe Keys, Palm Beach, South Central Duval, Trout River, Union, Western Alachua, Western Clay, Western Duval, Western Marion, Western Putnam and other areas.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke with Sean Hannity about the "massive amount of water and surge" expected when Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Sunshine State.
"We have a saying down here in Florida, you hide from the wind, but you run from the water," DeSantis said to Hannity.
Miami-Dade County has suspended countywide transit services as heavy winds and torrential rain from Hurricane Ian has impacted the area.
A press release from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said the transit suspension includes Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and Special Transportation Services.
The service is suspended until further notice, according to the EOC.
On Friday, Sept. 23, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declared a Local State of Emergency and updated the guidance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as the Category 3 Hurricane Ian continues to path through the Gulf of Mexico and toward Florida.
As of the update, all of Miami-Dade is now under a tropical storm warning.
“Our top concern right now is the safety of our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “Miami-Dade County will avoid direct impact from Hurricane Ian, but we are actively experiencing heavy rain and wind and expect flooding. We continue to remind residents to remain vigilant for updates on the weather conditions, and to stay off the roads if possible as we anticipate possible tropical storm force winds beginning early Wednesday.”
She also announced non-essential county services will be suspended on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29.
Tornadoes spawned from Hurricane Ian appeared across South Florida Tuesday evening, prompting weather officials to warn residents.
Multiple tornado warnings were issued in Pembroke Pines, Palm Beach, Broward County, and Hollywood, Florida.
The National Weather Service warned of a damaging tornado in Broward County around 7:30 p.m. ET.
Hurricane Ian will continue to enhance the tornado risk for South Florida through Wednesday, and for other areas as the major storm is expected to make landfall that afternoon. It is projected to spend several days traveling across the state and will depart into the Atlantic on Friday.
Florida officials have urged residents to board up their homes, relocate precious belongings to upper floors and load up on cash and fuel ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall, as the monstrous storm nears the state.
The storm already knocked out power to all of Cuba and left 11 million people were left without power. And, millions of Floridians are expected to face a similar fate.
At least 2.5 million Florida residents were ordered to evacuate in anticipation of the Category 3 hurricane, which continues to intensify, and its storm surge, high winds and flooding rains are already impacting south and central areas of the state.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted Ian could become a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph (209 kph) before making landfall on Wednesday afternoon.
“It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Sarasota, which is in the storm's projected path. “This the kind of storm surge that is life threatening.”
Ian continues its slow crawl through the Gulf of Mexico, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger. Weather officials have issued a hurricane warning that already coroughly 220 miles (350 kilometers) of the state including Fort Myers, Tampa and St. Petersburg.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday the storm had maximum winds are about 120 mph (193 kph) with higher gusts.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update to residents on Hurricane Ian during a presser with other emergency response officials late Tuesday evening.
DeSantis warned residents to exercise caution or to leave their homes if they are expected to be directly impacted by the storm.
"You need to evacuate now," the Republican governor warned as residents as the storm is set to make landfall tomorrow afternoon or evening. "Now is the time to act."
"This is a lot of nasty weather we're in store for over the next few days," he said, noting the "strong Category 3" is located about 170 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda, Charlotte County.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie added: "This storm will only continue to intensify. If you want to leave, as the governor has said, now is your last chance."
The governor warned the severe storm was moving north at 10 mph and had sustained winds of 120 mph.
"The storm has had severe impacts in south Florida and those impacts are going to continue throughout the whole state," he said.
DeSantis said the government has made 176 shelters available, including 50 special needs shelters, across the state to house those displaced by the storm.
"More will likely be added," he said. "There are now over 30,000 personnel stationed and standing by to help with power restoration," the governor added.
"Right now, there are about 8,000 customers without power. But, that number will likely be in the millions shortly," he predicted.
DeSantis said he expected the storm to downgrade when it makes landfall over Florida, but cautioned it would still bring enormous rainfall. The storm is projected to cross over Florida and enter the Atlantic Ocean, where it could travel north and impact other states.
The severe storm has already caused at least two radar-indicated tornadoes in the state, including those in Palm Beach and more possible tornadoes in Broward County.
"Tornado watches are in effect in central and south Florida until 5 a.m.," DeSantis said.
Hurricane Ian is expected to leave Florida on Friday morning.
