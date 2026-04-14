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Husband of missing American woman will remain in Bahamas after jail release, attorney says

Brian Hooker was released from a Freeport jail Monday night

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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Brian Hooker prepares to leave jail Video

Brian Hooker prepares to leave jail

Brian Hooker prepares to be released from custody in the Bahamas after being held by police in the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker.

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FREEPORT, Bahamas — The husband of a missing American woman who was held in a Bahamian jail for five days before his Monday night release will remain in the Bahamas, according to his attorney. 

Brian Hooker was behind bars at the Central Police Station in Freeport from Wednesday to Monday evening as the Rohal Bahamian Police Force (RBPF), in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, investigated the disappearance of his wife off the coast of Elbow Cay in Great Abaco Island on Saturday, April 4. 

Brian Hooker leaves police station in The Bahamas, with lawyer

Brian Hooker leaves Central Police Station after being released from custody, Freeport, The Bahamas, Monday, April 13, 2026. Hooker, who is accompanied by his lawyer, Terrel A. Butler, was being questioned over the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who he says fell overboard from their dinghy earlier this month. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

MISSING AMERICAN WOMAN’S HUSBAND BRIAN HOOKER RELEASED AFTER ARREST IN BAHAMAS DISAPPEARANCE

"He wants to continue with the search for his wife, because that is his main focus," Terrel Butler told Fox News Digital. "So as long as he can remain in the Bahamas, you remain in the Bahamas."

She said that on Tuesday, Hooker will meet with Bahamian police in an attempt to recover electronics, including his phone and computer, that were confiscated during the investigation. 

It is unclear whether Hooker is in possession of his passport. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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