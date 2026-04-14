Husband of missing American woman will remain in Bahamas after jail release, attorney says

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FREEPORT, Bahamas — The husband of a missing American woman who was held in a Bahamian jail for five days before his Monday night release will remain in the Bahamas, according to his attorney.

Brian Hooker was behind bars at the Central Police Station in Freeport from Wednesday to Monday evening as the Rohal Bahamian Police Force (RBPF), in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, investigated the disappearance of his wife off the coast of Elbow Cay in Great Abaco Island on Saturday, April 4.

MISSING AMERICAN WOMAN’S HUSBAND BRIAN HOOKER RELEASED AFTER ARREST IN BAHAMAS DISAPPEARANCE

"He wants to continue with the search for his wife, because that is his main focus," Terrel Butler told Fox News Digital. "So as long as he can remain in the Bahamas, you remain in the Bahamas."

She said that on Tuesday, Hooker will meet with Bahamian police in an attempt to recover electronics, including his phone and computer, that were confiscated during the investigation.

It is unclear whether Hooker is in possession of his passport.