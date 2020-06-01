Hurricane season 'off to a busy start' as tropical disturbance likely to develop in Gulf of Mexico

The official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season arrived on Monday with forecasters already looking at what could be the third possible named storm of the season in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday that an area of disturbed weather over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression during the next couple of days when it moves over the Bay of Campeche.

"Today is June 1st and hurricane season is off to a busy start!" the NHC said.

2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON MAY BE 'EXTREMELY ACTIVE,' WITH 13 TO 19 NAMED STORMS, NOAA SAYS

The NHC said as of Monday morning there's now an 80 percent chance the area of disturbed weather associated with the remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda develops into a new system over the next 48 hours.

Amanda brought heavy rainfall across Guatemala, Central America, and Southern Mexico as it made landfall over the weekend.

At least 14 people were killed when Amanda struck El Salvador, unleashing flooding and landslides, the BBC reported.

This remnant disturbance will eventually move over the Bay of Campeche and is likely to organize into a new tropical depression by midweek.

"Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days," the NHC said in a tropical weather outlook.

So far in 2020, two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha -- both in the Atlantic -- already formed this year in May.

2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST: HERE ARE 3 BIG TAKEAWAYS

The next named storm that develops this season will be named Cristobal.

There are as many as 13 to 19 named storms predicted during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said last month.

Six to 10 of those could develop into hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six could even become major hurricanes, capable of inflicting devastating damage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

"This does not guarantee these storms make landfall, these are just storms that are going to be happening in the Atlantic," Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz said Sunday on "America's News HQ."

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Klotz, if there is another tropical storm or hurricane that forms in the next month, it will typically form in the area of the Gulf of Mexico through the Caribbean.

So far in 2020, the tropical activity has been in the Atlantic closer off the Southeast coast, even though past trends the development typically happens along the Gulf.

"That's because the air, the water, is just a whole lot warmer," he said Sunday.