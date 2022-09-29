Ian weakens after hammering Florida, Kamala Harris' big North Korea gaffe and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

IAN'S WRATH - Millions without power as Floridians wake up to floods and devastation from violent hurricane. Continue reading …

SAY WHAT? - VP Kamala Harris makes an unfortunate gaffe about North Korea during visit to the Demilitarized Zone. Continue reading …

WHAT IS A WOMAN? - Democrats seek to cash in on women-themed campaign — but they can't define the word. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CARNAGE - Feds have seized enough fentanyl at the border this year to kill the entire U.S. population eight times over. Continue reading …

EXPOSING THE EDUCATION ESTABLISHMENT - Progressives still haven't learned: 'Terrorist' parents will always fight back. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

BUMBLING BIDEN - WH does damage control yet again as president's latest gaffe adds to a long list. Continue reading …

‘IRRETRIEVABLY BROKEN’ - Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband of 27 years files for divorce. Continue reading …

CUOMO COMEBACK - Disgraced former governor launching podcast, PAC one year after resigning. Continue reading …

VIRTUAL MISSION - Republicans push DOJ to investigate cyberattacks against Christian, pro-life websites. Continue reading …

MEDIA

GIRL POWER - Alliance Defending Freedom to argue state's transgender athlete policy harms girls' sports, is 'clear violation of Title IX.' Continue reading …

PERILOUS WARNING - Trump says World War 3 can be accidentally sparked over Ukraine, Taiwan conflict. Continue reading …

CLIMATE CRISIS? - CNN, MSNBC, ‘The View’ use Hurricane Ian as opportunity to rip into DeSantis. Continue reading …

TRUTH DOESN’T MATTER - Whoopi Goldberg tells New York Times Magazine she thinks she's only been 'canceled once.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - People are swimming in their living rooms. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - The point of this is to intimidate and terrify Biden's political opponents. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - This is another example of Biden's 'cognitive decline.' Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - During any crisis, we see more than ever why leadership matters. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS - Pastor Brooks and Somali imam discuss shared goal of helping their communities. Continue reading …

COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER - Hurricane Ian slams Florida as schools act as shelters: 'Ready to accept anyone with open arms,' teacher says. Continue reading …

ECONOMIC EVIDENCE - Final GDP reading likely to confirm US economy entered a recession in the spring. Continue reading …

DI’S OTHER ‘BATTLE’ - Princess Diana’s heartfelt letter to man struggling with bulimia on display at Las Vegas exhibit. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Leaders don't just read what other people put in front of them. They're not performance artists… They're supposed to be actively engaged in all aspects of managing difficult challenges and directing, as DeSantis was just doing, the proper resources to where they're needed most."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.