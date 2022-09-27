Top Democratic candidates seek to cash in with women-themed campaign merchandise, but won't define the term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several Democrats running in this year's midterm elections refuse to define the word "woman," while selling merchandise specifically designed for their women supporters.

Fox News Digital raised the question to half a dozen Democrats who all use the word "woman" on an item in their campaign merchandise collection, but received zero response. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Cheri Beasley, and Stacey Abrams were the candidates that did not provide a definition for the term "woman."

Crist, the Democratic candidate running in the Florida gubernatorial race against Gov. Ron DeSantis', R-Fla., is selling stickers on his web store that read, "Women for Crist," but was unresponsive when asked what his definition of a woman is.

‘As a woman, I am enraged,' say t-shirts on Abrams webstore, the Democratic nominee competing in Georgia's gubernatorial race.

Hochul, who is running for a full term as New York governor against Rep. Lee Zeldin this fall, designed mugs and tote bags that are available for purchase on her web store. "New York Women Lead," Hochul's merchandise reads, while Demings, running in a tight matchup against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is selling t-shirts that say, "Stop the War on Women." The candidates also refused to provide a definition of the term ‘woman.’

On Beasley's campaign web store, in an effort to help fund her midterm bid for the Senate in North Carolina, there is a photo of the Democrat holding a sign that reads, "Women for Beasley," but she too would not define the term.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., last week, asking him the same question over his "Women with Bennet" tote bags, but the Democrat did not respond.

The question has been raised on several occasions and produced mixed responses, if any were given. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her nomination hearing in April if she could provide a definition for the word woman. Jackson answered, "I cannot."

In April, Fox News Digital reached out to The National Institute of Health (NIH), who referenced their website that claimed an individual's sex is different from gender: "'Sex' refers to biological differences between females and males, including chromosomes, sex organs, and endogenous hormonal profiles," while "'gender' refers to socially constructed and enacted roles and behaviors which occur in a historical and cultural context and vary across societies and over time."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., explained on Fox News' "Hannity" why he believes Democrats are refusing to answer the question: "Here is the modern Democrat Party today. It is that you have to say that ‘men can get pregnant,' and if you don't say it, then you are a bigot, and you are responsible for violence."

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.