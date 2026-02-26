LAPD officer hit with felony charges after allegedly skydiving while collecting full disability benefits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials on Wednesday accused a Los Angeles officer of insurance fraud after he allegedly went skydiving multiple times while collecting full disability benefits.

Christopher Brandon Carnahan, 43, of Norwalk, was charged Monday after allegedly exaggerating an on-duty injury sustained in 2023, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Carnahan is a veteran officer who has been with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for 18 years, according to WatchTheWatchers.net, citing California public records.

"This case is about honesty and accountability," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement.

"Claiming to be temporarily totally disabled and collecting disability benefits intended for injured workers while engaging in physically demanding activities like skydiving is a crime. This is an officer who knows the law and understands the standards he is sworn to uphold."

On May 22, 2023, Carnahan claimed he injured his left elbow while on duty and was subsequently placed on Temporary Totally Disabled (TTD) status, officials said.

Police under TTD are entitled to receive 100% of their base salary tax-free for up to a year and then two-thirds afterward if the injury persists.

EX-ERIC ADAMS STAFFER WHO CELEBRATED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION POCKETED $36K IN BRIBERY, FRAUD CASES: FEDS

Contrary to claims of being completely disabled, Carnahan allegedly engaged in strenuous physical activity, including working out and completing "many skydives" at Skydive Elsinore in Lake Elsinore, south of Los Angeles.

The District Attorney’s Office also released photos showing what appears to be Carnahan skydiving and exercising at a fitness center. In one image, dated May 23, 2024, the LAPD officer is seen holding dumbbells in a motion that involves his elbows.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He faces two counts of felony insurance fraud and is being held on $100,000 bail. If convicted, Carnahan could be sentenced to six years, to be served in county jail.

The LAPD, which is investigating the case, is expected to review Carnahan’s employment status pending the outcome of his criminal trial.