LAURA INGRAHAM: We see more than ever why leadership matters

Ingraham highlights the importance of leaders like DeSantis

During any crisis, we see more than ever why leadership matters: Laura Ingraham

During any crisis, we see more than ever why leadership matters: Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham discusses the importance of strong leadership and showcases footage of Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking about his plan to remedy the damage from Hurricane Ian on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham advocated for strong leadership during times of crisis, noting the work of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to combat the damages from Hurricane Ian on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We know that during any crisis, whether it's a natural disaster or otherwise, we see more than ever why leadership matters. Competent, articulate, reassuring leadership. So the devastating hurricane that we were just talking about pounding Florida, it's going to leave enormous damage in its wake. We can see it. Evacuation orders, assistance there underway and now minimizing the loss of life and organizing the recovery efforts are what matters most. 

Leaders don't just read what other people put in front of them. They're not performance artists. Not really, right? They're supposed to be actively engaged in all aspects of managing difficult challenges and directing, as DeSantis was just doing, the proper resources to where they're needed most.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

During any crisis, we see more than ever why leadership matters: Laura Ingraham Video
