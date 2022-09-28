SEAN HANNITY: This is another example of Biden's 'cognitive decline'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity went after President Joe Biden over his latest verbal slip, in which he called for deceased Congresswoman Jackie Walorski at a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

Tonight, also at this hour, as millions in Florida are suffering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, the President of the United States, well, he's enjoying a lavish Democratic fundraiser. He pretty much ignored the hurricane all day. Instead, earlier, he spoke at a pre-scheduled White House conference on hunger and nutrition.

Now, the conference honored the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who helped organize the event. She died in a tragic car crash in August. At the time of her death. Biden ordered flags to be lowered at half-mast, released a heartfelt tribute to the long-serving lawmaker and he's even meeting with her family tomorrow. But today, apparently, Biden thought she was still alive. You can't make it up.

I don't have words for this. Usually, these obvious examples of Biden's cognitive decline are totally ignored by most in the media mob. But today, multiple reporters, they demanded answers, rightly so, from the White House press secretary. How did that happen? What is going on? What is wrong here? Needless to say, the White House press secretary didn't have very good answers.