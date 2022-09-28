Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband of 27 years files for divorce, says marriage is 'irretrievably broken'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed for divorce Wednesday morning in a Georgia court.

In court documents obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta, Perry Greene reportedly stated his 27-year-long marriage with Rep. Greene is "irretrievably broken." The couple married in August 1995 and share three adult children together.

The filing in the Floyd County Superior Court showed the couple had previously been separated and continue to be separated.

It also stated that "additional grounds" may be added as needed.

A petition was also filed to seal the proceeding, citing "confidential and sensitive information," FOX 5 reported. The petition argues the "the parties’ significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in access to said records."

A hearing date on that motion has not yet been set.

Rep. Greene released the following statement to Fox News Digital Wednesday night:

"Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

The congresswoman's team also released a statement on behalf of her estranged husband:

"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."

Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, is up for reelection this November.