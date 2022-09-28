TUCKER CARLSON: The point of this is intimidate and terrify Biden's political opponents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this month, a longtime FBI agent and SWAT team veteran called Steve Friend came forward to blow the whistle on what he has seen happen to the FBI under Joe Biden and what he said was shocking. According to Agent Friend, Biden's FBI routinely uses heavily armed SWAT teams to raid the homes of American citizens who dare to criticize the administration. Now, to be clear, these are people who pose no danger to anyone. These are people who haven't even been accused, much less convicted of a violent crime. So, the point is not to bring justice. The point is to terrify and intimidate Joe Biden's political opponents.

It’s hard to believe that's happening, but it is. Last year, to name just one example, the FBI's counterterrorism division raided the home of a 69-year-old Red Cross volunteer called Joseph Bolanos . An anonymous snitch had claimed that Bolanos was at the Capitol on January 6, nobody did anything violent, but he was there and turns out that wasn't even true. It was a lie, but the feds moved forward and destroyed Bolanos' life anyway. They showed up with guns. They stole his electronic devices, and they refused to return them. The whole experience was so traumatic that Joseph Bolanos suffered two strokes.

Well, on September 19, the FBI suspended Agent Steve Friend for daring to reveal what was happening, these abuses. Now it's illegal under federal law to punish whistleblowers, but the FBI did it anyway. And then four days later, with Friend out of the way, on the morning of September 23, a team of nearly 30 FBI agents bristling with automatic weapons raided the home of yet another harmless man with no criminal record.

That man's name was Mark Houck. Houck is 47. He's a leader in his local Catholic community. FBI agents pointed rifles at Houck and his wife in front of their seven children. Once again, to be clear, Houck is not a terrorist. He's never been accused of terrorism. He is instead a pro-lifer.

Houck founded an organization called The King's Men. It's a pro-life group that encourages men to be leaders in their communities. Now, to give you a sense of who Houck, we want to play this for you. Here he is describing the experience he had earlier this year, praying outside an abortion clinic with his son.

MARK HOUCK: A woman came out who had an abortion and we offered her some post-abortion healing. And, well, we just said, ‘We'll pray for you’ and as we were praying the sorrowful mysteries, I brought my son over, I said, "Come on, let's kneel down. We're going to do this and we're going to leave." She got into it. She started attacking us personally while we were praying the sorrowful mysteries. I said, "Son, this is what the Lord's talking about when He said 'They hated me. They're going to hate you. They persecuted me. They're going to--' I whispered this to him and she was spewing all this vulgarity onto him on me and, you know, I just saw this is what it's going to take. This is what we have to do. This is part of the journey.

So that's Mark Houck . Now, he's a religious man. Not everyone is a religious person. Not everyone agrees with Mark Houck, but there's no doubt that Mark Houck is a peaceful, is a nonviolent person. In October of last year, Houck was standing outside another abortion clinic in Pennsylvania. He was joined again by his 12-year-old son. That's when a man approached and began harassing the boy.

To defend his son, Houck pushed the extremist back. That was it. Local police looked into it. The district attorney's office looked into it. Nobody pressed charges against Mark Houck because it's not assault to protect your son from an extremist who's attacking him. But the Biden Justice Department decided to revise this view and they charged Mark Houck with a federal crime, a felony, obstructing abortion access.

There was no evidence that he had obstructed abortion access, but that's what they charged him with. Now, Houck learned about three months ago that DOJ planned to charge him, and he offered to turn himself in voluntarily. That's what a civilized country allows, but that wasn't good enough for Merrick Garland’s DOJ.

They wanted to punish him and terrify his family, to send the right message to anyone who would dare get in the way of the Biden agenda. So the DOJ sent a team of federal agents with rifles to Houck's home. He now faces 11 years in prison for protecting his son. Now, again, it's hard to believe that any of that actually happened, but it actually did.