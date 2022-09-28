Trump warns World War 3 can be accidentally sparked over Ukraine, Taiwan conflict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump warned the war in Ukraine can inadvertently lead to World War III and nuclear escalation during a Tuesday appearance on New York billionaire John Catsimatidis' 77 WABC radio show.

"Mr. President, tell us, what are the things that keep you up at night right now?" Catsimatidis asked.

"I think more than anything else, I think we can end up in World War III. All of the horrible things that took place in Ukraine, looks like it's going to happen in China with Taiwan," Trump said.

"What's happened in Ukraine should've never, ever happened, and now the word nuclear is being discussed, and I think that's one of the most dangerous things, I think we're at the most dangerous time maybe in many, many years, maybe ever, because of the power of nuclear," Trump continued. "For a major nation that's equal with us on nuclear power to be throwing around the word cavalierly like nuclear is a very bad time, a very bad time for this country, and a very bad and very dangerous time for the world."

Catsimatidis pointed out how some have argued that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president. Trump responded that he believed President Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal demonstrated weakness and incompetence that emboldened Putin to attack Ukraine.

Trump also pointed out that the price of oil was much lower when he was in office, and argued that elevated oil prices caused by the Biden administration's climate agenda have helped finance Putin's war.

"You wouldn't have had to talk to Putin, because the numbers would not have allowed him to do what he's done. Because at $100 a barrel, the money he makes is so enormous he can afford to fight a war that should have never started regardless of that, and it would have never started," Trump said.

Trump also noted that he "filled up the national strategic reserves" that Biden has since depleted domestically and sold to China.