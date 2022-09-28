Jesse Watters: People are swimming in their living rooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters updated viewers on the "unprecedented" destruction from Hurricane Ian as parts of Florida are underwater Wednesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, pummeling the Sunshine State with wind and rain of biblical proportions. Ian touched downed as a Cat-4 storm, bringing 140-mile winds and leaving a wake of destruction in its path. The National Hurricane Center is warning of catastrophic wind damage with an unsurvivable storm surge of up to 18 feet.

It is expected to dump two feet of rain across the state, bringing unprecedented flooding and destruction. Entire neighborhoods are now under sea as water levels continue to rise. Homes are floating down the middle of the street and people are swimming in their living rooms. By the way, authorities say that it's a very bad idea.

Who knows what's in that water and first responders and rescue services can't escape the flooding either. This fire department in Naples is completely underwater, leaving the city's residents on their own. And things are even worse in the air where hurricane hunters are flying into the heart of the storm.

