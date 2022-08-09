Houston serial killer’s compassionate release consideration sparks protest from victim’s family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of a 13-year-old boy who was sexually tortured and murdered with the complicity of Elmer Wayne Henley is protesting his consideration for compassionate release by the parole board.

Henley, who along with co-conspirator David Owen Brooks, lured nearly 30 teenage boys to the Houston-area home of Dean Corll, known as "The Candy Man," between 1970 and 1973.

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers told FOX 26 that Henley was directly responsible for at least six of those deaths.

"It was the largest serial killing in the country’s history up until John Wayne Gacey appeared," Kahan said. "[Henley] took people he knew, and he got them over to ‘The Candy Man’s’ house, knowing full well they would never walk out those doors again."

Kahan said the victims died the most horrific deaths as they were "sexually tortured" and "strapped to boards," suffering tremendously.

Parole officials say Henley is terminally ill and requires long-term care. But the parents of 13-year-old Stanton Dreymala, Henley’s last known victim, are fighting his release from prison.

"There’s not a day that goes by where they don’t think of their 13-year-old son who was just simply riding his bike in the neighborhood collecting soda bottles, so he could turn them in for money to take a girl out to the movie," he said.

Henley is serving six life sentences.