Houston day care bus driver charged over death of 3-year-old in 113-degree vehicle

Police arrested a former Houston day care bus driver Tuesday in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in a hot bus last year.

Maurice Mitchell, 62, was indicted Friday on a charge of second-degree injury to a child by recklessly causing serious bodily injury or death. The indictment was handed down exactly one year after the death of Raymond “R.J.” Pryer Jr.

Investigators say Raymond and 28 other children went on a field trip to a local park with the Discovering Me Academy on July 19, 2018. Day care workers did not notice the boy was missing until 6:30 p.m. when Raymond's father arrived to pick him up.

Staffers found Raymond unresponsive inside the bus and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Harris County deputies told FOX 26 their heat gauges showed temperature inside the bus to be 113 degrees when they first arrived at the scene.

Prosecutors allege Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm, employed to ensure children were not left behind, without checking to make sure anyone was still on the bus.

“As the summer heat intensifies, we should honor R.J.’s memory by ensuring no more children are left in hot vehicles,” Harris County Assistant District Attorney Michele Oncken said in a statement.

“Remember that the Texas [heat] can be deadly."

