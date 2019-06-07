Boy's letter to mom about missing school bus goes viral

One Missouri boy’s honest letter to his mother confessing that he missed the bus to school – and why that wasn’t such a bad thing – has left the Internet in hysterics, in a social media post that has since gone massively viral with nearly a million likes.

One June 4, Sarah Holliday resurfaced an old note that her younger brother, Adam, once wrote their mom after he missed his ride to school, Fox 8 and My Country 95.5 report.

“As your son, I regret to inform you that I’ve missed my means of public transportation,” the cheeky youngster began the admission, titled “I missed the bus” and inked on ruled notebook paper.

“I know you must be on a roller coaster of emotions right now but rest assured, I’ve decided to stay home. This was a tough decision to make while you were gone for 20 minutes,” he continued. “I'm probably in my bed moping about the fact that I can't go to school, so please don't interrupt me. If you require any further assistance, please see the pros/cons list.”

In the “pros” column, Adam pointed out that it was his “first day home this quarter, [my] grades will be fine” and claimed “today was gonna be a bad one, can’t get over my hair.”

As for the “cons” as to why it may be a bad idea for him to skip classes, the jokester admitted it “might become a habit” – though the likelihood was “doubtful” – while his mom would consequentially “have to call the school and tell them I’ve got polio.”

In the days since, the post has since sparked over 2,400 comments and received over 923,000 likes and 210,000 shares. Many commenters cheered the boy's sincere charm.

“Never forget the time my brother missed the bus and wrote my mom this note,” Holliday laughed.

“If my kids ain’t funny like this I’m sending them back,” one user cracked.

“I’ve legit cried before because my hair wouldn’t cooperate. I feel him,” another agreed.

“This kid is going places!!!” one cheered.

Holliday, meanwhile, confirmed to Fox 8 that her brother was, indeed, ultimately granted permission to stay home on that fateful day.

“O Sarah!! Lol, how could I make him go to school after I read this I laughed so hard,” Sarah and Adam’s mom, Rachael, chimed in online. “It only worked once [though.]”

“That definitely deserved a day off if not just for the pro/con list. We shall call it “creative writing and statistics” home school,” another fan chuckled.

“Plus school mad stressful,” another echoed.