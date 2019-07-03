Texas boy, 2, shot and killed in home invasion, suspects on loose: police

A 2-year-old boy from Texas was killed and two others injured in a botched home invasion Tuesday night in a Harris County neighborhood, police said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Trailing Vine Apartment complex in northeastern Harris County at around 11:46 p.m., authorities said. They responded to calls reporting a home invasion with three gunshot victims.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His father suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. His condition was unknown. Another victim, identified only as a friend of the father, was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he was said to be in stable condition.

GIRL, 2, EATEN BY CROCODILES AFTER FALLING INTO A PIT ON FAMILY’S FARM

The three were sitting inside an open garage when they were approached by two male suspects at around 11:30 p.m., officials said. The suspects began firing striking all three victims.

The child’s mother was inside the apartment with a one-month-old baby when she heard a loud noise which she “thought were fireworks” going off, officials said. When she went downstairs to inspect, she was “accosted” by one of the armed suspects who demanded money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two suspects fled and are at large.

Authorities have described them as two black males, between 25 and 35-years-old. One was last seen wearing a black hoodie and the other was in a red hoodie.