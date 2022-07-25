Houston-area stabbing injures four family members by suspect out on bond for felony: sheriff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people were stabbed in a Houseton-area home Sunday night during a family disturbance, including a suspect out on bond for a previous felony, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man returned to the home intoxicated and got into an argument with his sister. He was armed with a pistol during the dispute, Gonzalez said.

"The male was disarmed of his pistol, while mom & dad intervened attempting to break things up," Gonzalez tweeted. "Things escalated into a physical altercation with everyone obtaining knives."

The suspect, 25-year-old Manuel Alfredo Gutierrez, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

All four of family members were wounded with nonlife-threatening injuries.

At the time of the stabbing, Gutierrez had been out on bond, authorities said.