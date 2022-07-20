Houston man turns the tables on would-be carjacker, suspect dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 21-year-old man in Houston told authorities he shot and killed another man who was trying to carjack him Tuesday at a gas station.

The Houston Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Park Place Boulevard close to 5:30 p.m. following a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man unresponsive in a crashed vehicle a few blocks from the shooting.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

HOUSTON CHILDREN ABANDONED OUTSIDE WALGREENS: REPORT

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The shooter told police he was sitting in his vehicle when another man approached and initiated a physical dispute, police said.

"At that time, the male in the vehicle fired several shots and struck the male," a police statement said. "The shooter then exited his vehicle and called 9-1-1."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The wounded man got into the shooter's vehicle and fled before crashing a few blocks away, police said.

The case is being referred to a Harris County grand jury.