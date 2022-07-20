Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Houston man turns the tables on would-be carjacker, suspect dead

A man told Houston police he shot a man who approached him and started a fight before taking his car

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 21-year-old man in Houston told authorities he shot and killed another man who was trying to carjack him Tuesday at a gas station. 

The Houston Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Park Place Boulevard close to 5:30 p.m. following a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man unresponsive in a crashed vehicle a few blocks from the shooting. 

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

    Houston police at a gas station where a man shot a suspected carjacker Tuesday.

    A suspected carjacker in Houston crashed a vehicle before he died from gunshots wounds after being shot by the alleged victim, police said.

The shooter told police he was sitting in his vehicle when another man approached and initiated a physical dispute, police said. 

"At that time, the male in the vehicle fired several shots and struck the male," a police statement said. "The shooter then exited his vehicle and called 9-1-1."

The wounded man got into the shooter's vehicle and fled before crashing a few blocks away, police said. 

The case is being referred to a Harris County grand jury. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital.