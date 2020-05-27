House Republicans sue Pelosi to stop proxy voting during coronavirus crisis: 'dereliction of our duty'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

House Republicans sue Pelosi in bid to stop proxy voting during coronavirus pandemic

House Republicans filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., seeking to block a system of proxy voting put in place during the coronavirus pandemic on the grounds that it is unconstitutional.

Pelosi’s plan would allow House members to vote on another person's behalf if they are not able to be physically present at the Capitol, an unprecedented exception for an unparalleled health crisis.

At least 59 Democrats have submitted letters to the House Clerk's office to authorize their vote to be cast by proxy. Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers have said they will be in the Capitol to cast their votes.

Not a single Republican supported the measure as it passed earlier this month, arguing the Constitution requires a quorum, or a majority, of lawmakers to be physically present in order to vote on measures, thus concluding the proxy system is unconstitutional. Republicans also worry the system would concentrate too much power in the hands of only a few members.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called the new voting rules "a dereliction of our duty as elected officials," and argued "a small number of members dictating the businesses of the whole House while the people’s voice is diluted" would set a dangerous precedent. Click here for more on our top story.

To get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

Protesters clash with Minneapolis police after death of black man while in custody

Chaos broke out in Minneapolis on Tuesday night as protesters took to the streets to demand action after the death of a black man in police custody a day earlier.

George Floyd, 46, died Monday night and video later emerged showing the man on the ground with a police officer pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck. Officers had responded to a call from a grocery store that claimed Floyd had allegedly tried to make purchases with a forged check.

Floyd's death sparked new tensions between police and the black community. Police on Tuesday night fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades on some protesters, reports said. The protest started peacefully but the situation deteriorated and some demonstrators were seen breaking windows of police cars and hurling rocks, reports said.

“We’re here to let them know this can’t be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us this will not go on another day,” a protester said, according to WCCO-TV of Minneapolis. Click here for more.

SpaceX, NASA, astronauts making final preparations: 'We're go for launch'

SpaceX is making final preparations for Wednesday's Demo-2 mission to launch NASA astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will transport astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station on the historic mission.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he texted the two astronauts Monday and told them, “`If you want me to stop this thing for any reason, say so. I will stop it in a heartbeat if you want me to.' They both came back and they said, ‘We’re go for launch’.”

TUNE IN: Don't miss Fox News' special coverage of the launch of SpaceX on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" today at 4 p.m ET

Hurley and Behnken are scheduled to launch at 4:33 p.m. EDT from launch pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which was also used for the Apollo and space shuttle programs.

The launch will be the first time a private company, rather than a national government, sends astronauts into orbit. Click here for more.

Laura Ingraham argues there is "no good reason" to keep lockdowns in place except to hamstring the economy ahead of the November elections.

