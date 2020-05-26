Ingraham: 'No good reason' to keep lockdowns in place except to hamstring economy ahead of election

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Laura Ingraham opened Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle" by slamming Democrats, particularly proponents of coronavirus lockdowns, as Americans begin to benefit from the slow reopening of the country's economy.

"Today the Dow jumped 500 points, almost closing above 25,000. Consumer confidence is rising. Investors across the board are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. And Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi's all run by pretty conservative governors. Well, you see, their life is finally getting back to normal," Ingraham said. "Even California's lockdown lover, [Gov.] Gavin Newsom, he's under pressure from lawsuits from small business owners and people in the faith community. And he has had to ease up also.

"And as for those blue state governors, that just won't accept yes for an answer. Well, don't believe for a second their fraudulent justifications that it's all for your own safety," Ingraham warned. "You know, they always say that when they're taking away your constitutional rights, but it's becoming more obvious by the day that these power-hungry governors and radical mayors are endangering their state's futures and will eventually see their states left behind."

Ingraham singled out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying he is hurting his state with his slow reopening, before turning to a Politico article that suggested Democrats are worried about a strong economic rebound hurting them in November.

"There's no good reason to keep any part of the country completely closed unless that is, you don't want America to recover, at least while Trump is president," Ingraham said. "An article in Politico, you may have heard of it, reported over the weekend that Democrats are privately freaking out -- yes, you heard that right -- that the American economy will be in a massive recovery mode come the fall."

"This is my big worry,” a former Obama White House official who is still close to the former president told Politico.

"Deep down, it seems like they're rooting against life getting better for American families, rooting for Americans to remain unemployed," Ingraham said.