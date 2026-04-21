Homeowners in leafy enclaves hit by burglars zeroing in on high-end homes for smash-and-grab scores

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A growing wave of residential burglaries across Los Angeles County is raising alarm among residents and prompting a surge in police resources as city leaders promise a crackdown.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced she has directed the LAPD to strategically deploy additional patrols along Ventura Boulevard following a string of break-ins in neighborhoods including Sherman Oaks, Encino and North Hollywood.

"The safety of every Angeleno is my number one priority. The City has zero tolerance for these recent burglaries," Bass said. "Residents deserve to feel safe in their communities, especially in their homes, and we will continue to deploy the resources necessary to keep people safe."

The latest incident occurred early Tuesday, when suspects attempted to break into a home on Noble Avenue in Sherman Oaks around 1:30 a.m., according to police. Investigators told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the burglars shattered a rear window but fled after realizing the residents were inside.

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Authorities say the attempted break-in is part of a broader spike in crimes that began around April 10, echoing similar burglary patterns seen in the San Fernando Valley in recent years. It remains unclear whether the incidents are connected or the work of an organized crew targeting specific neighborhoods.

The renewed surge comes despite similar concerns raised by residents in 2025, when the LAPD announced an intensified crime suppression strategy in Encino following a string of violent incidents and home burglaries.

At the time, officials emphasized that even as overall crime statistics showed a decline, the impact of targeted crimes like break-ins continued to fuel fear in affected communities.

"Our hearts go out to the families grieving this senseless loss of life," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in 2025. "We understand that while crime may be statistically down, the fear and pain it causes is deeply personal—and very real."

The department rolled out what it described as an "all-hands-on-deck" approach, increasing patrol visibility during overnight hours, deploying air support and license plate reader technology, and working with regional task forces to target organized burglary crews. Community outreach efforts and neighborhood engagement were also expanded in an effort to reassure residents.

Now, many of those same tactics are being deployed again.

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In response to the latest spike, the LAPD’s Operations-Valley Bureau has ramped up enforcement, increasing patrols and placing a visible police presence in areas hit hardest by the crimes, FOX 11 reported. Officers are using mobile license plate readers in high-risk locations, deploying air support, and coordinating across specialized divisions to track and arrest suspects believed to be involved in high-value burglaries.

City leaders have underscored a zero-tolerance approach as pressure builds to stop what some residents describe as crimes happening "night after night."

"There is zero tolerance for what has been happening in the Valley," officials told FOX 11, adding that resources are being increased to apprehend those responsible.

Despite the increased police presence, many residents say the burglaries have continued, fueling concern and prompting some communities to organize their own response.

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In North Hollywood, neighbors have banded together after a series of break-ins hit homes across the area and surrounding neighborhoods including Sylmar, Valley Village, Valley Glen and Toluca Lake. In one recent case, burglars entered a home through a second-story balcony and stole cash and valuables, according to police.

"It’s very nice to have a community. We look out for each other. It’s very important right now," resident Karin Gault told CBS Los Angeles.

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For some, routine activities have taken on a new purpose, with neighbors turning nightly dog walks into informal neighborhood watch patrols.

"It’s just really disturbing, because there’s been so many," Gault said.

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Others say residents may need to take additional precautions beyond relying solely on law enforcement.

"It’s great if the community does stuff, or our tax dollars does stuff, for sure," said Dustin Heindel. "But in the end, I think you should do what you need to do to protect yourself."

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Police are also urging residents to take basic security measures as the crimes continue. The LAPD’s North Hollywood Division says residential burglaries have increased in the area and is reminding homeowners to ensure security cameras are working, keep windows and doors locked, and notify a neighbor or security company if they plan to be away for extended periods.

The LAPD says it will maintain an increased presence in the San Fernando Valley as investigators work to identify suspects and determine whether the crimes are linked.

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In the meantime, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, as concerns grow over whether repeated surges in enforcement will be enough to deter what appears to be an ongoing cycle of burglaries in Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAPD and Bass' office for comment.