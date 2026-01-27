Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Los Angeles homeowner opens fire on burglary suspects fleeing in Studio City neighborhood

The Los Angeles Police Department was checking local hospitals for gunshot victims as investigation continues into early morning incident

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A Los Angeles homeowner shot at two suspects during an attempted burglary, early Tuesday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the homeowner fired multiple shots at two people from a Studio City home around 4:40 a.m., Fox Los Angeles reported. 

The two individuals are believed to have been attempting to burglarize the home. 

After the gunfire, the suspects fled in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV, police said.

A Los Angeles home in Studio City

A Los Angeles homeowner fired at two people who possibly attempted to commit a burglary early Tuesday, authorities said. (SkyFox)

It was unclear if anyone was struck or if anything was stolen from the home, police said. 

Sixth Street Bridge Los Angeles

The sun sets behind the Los Angeles skyline during the opening ceremonies of the Sixth Street Bridge. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Authorities were checking with local hospitals for anyone seeking treatment for gunshot wounds that match the time of the incident. 

Investigators were also asking neighbors or potential witnesses in the area with surveillance video to contact authorities

Los Angeles Police car

The Los Angeles region has seen a sharp pike in COVID-19 cases as concerns over the Omicron variant continue to grow.  (iStock)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the LAPD for comment, but they have yet to respond.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
