Los Angeles homeowner opens fire on burglary suspects fleeing in Studio City neighborhood

A Los Angeles homeowner shot at two suspects during an attempted burglary, early Tuesday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the homeowner fired multiple shots at two people from a Studio City home around 4:40 a.m., Fox Los Angeles reported.

The two individuals are believed to have been attempting to burglarize the home.

After the gunfire, the suspects fled in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV, police said.

It was unclear if anyone was struck or if anything was stolen from the home, police said.

Authorities were checking with local hospitals for anyone seeking treatment for gunshot wounds that match the time of the incident.

Investigators were also asking neighbors or potential witnesses in the area with surveillance video to contact authorities.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the LAPD for comment, but they have yet to respond.