Hollywood actress becomes latest celebrity to fall victim in California crime spree

Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest of a long list of celebrities who have been victimized by an at-home burglary attempt.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, thieves shattered a rear glass door at the "black-ish" star's Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC4 Investigates.

Ross was out of town at the time, the department told the outlet. The break-in was reported at about 12:30 a.m. after staff members arrived at the residence.

Three intruders broke in through the glass door, police said. They left with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and handbags, officers told NBC4 Investigates. No arrests have been reported.

A representative for the LAPD or Governor Gavin Newsom did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This wave of celebrity break-ins is nothing new. From Lionel Richie to Brad Pitt, stars' private lives have been targeted for years.

In 2024, Goldie Hawn revealed that the home she shares with Kurt Russell, her partner of over 40 years, was broken into twice in the span of four months.

"What if we couldn't live in LA, where would we live? We both decided, I think it's Palm Desert.… It's so safe," Hawn said on the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. "

"It's just 'cause L.A. is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once."

She said that four months after that, a burglar attempted to break into an upstairs bedroom while she was home alone. The incidents inspired her to get a guard, especially for when she's by herself.

Another Hollywood actress, Rachel Bilson, was a victim of the infamous Bling Ring five different times between 2008 and 2009.

"I remember at the time, it was pretty jarring, you know, and a lot of stuff was taken," Bilson told fox News Digital in 2024. "And being in my youth, it was probably harder to swallow."

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom and Audrina Patridge were other targets of the group, which stole a total of $3 million from various celebrities' homes. The perpetrators, who were 18 and 19 years old when the crimes occurred, received prison sentences of varying lengths, probation and community service.

Here's a look at the latest celebrities who have experienced home burglaries or burglary attempts.

Lionel Richie

Last month, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers arrested a 38-year-old man on Aug. 23 near Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen Boulevard on suspicion of residential burglary.

While the department does not release or confirm the identity of homeowners, multiple media outlets reported the property belongs to Richie.

A spokesperson from the Beverly Hills Police Department stated that officers responded to a call around midnight on Aug. 22 about a residential burglary . During the course of the investigation, the suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the home.

According to TMZ , Richie was home at the time of the incident. His home’s security system was triggered and reportedly scared off the burglar, and nothing was stolen from the property.

Brad Pitt

In June, Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was allegedly "ransacked."

Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that four individuals were taken into custody in connection with a burglary on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street.

While again, the department does not release or confirm the identity of homeowners, multiple media outlets reported at the time that the property belongs to Pitt, who purchased the home in 2023, according to real estate site The Real Deal.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department stated that officers from the Northeast division responded to a call in the 2300 block of Edgemont Street at around 10:30 p.m. on June 25. According to the report, three individuals allegedly scaled a fence, entered the yard, and broke in through a front window, and proceeded to "ransack" the property.

The suspects reportedly took various items before fleeing the scene.

Pitt was not at home during the June 25 incident, as he was away promoting his film "F1."

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were victims of a home burglary on Feb. 14.

At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital that their team responded to a burglary report on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. in Kidman and Urban's neighborhood. The Los Angeles Times confirmed that the home belongs to the couple.

"Unknown suspects smashed the glass door to the residence and then fled the location," a spokesperson for the LAPD stated.

Officers said no one was home at the time of the burglary.

Jennifer Aniston

Authorities arrested a man on May 5 after he rammed his car into the gate securing Jennifer Aniston's home, the Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The "Friends" star was home at the time of the incident.

The man was charged with multiple felony charges but found incompetent to stand trial. Before driving his car into Aniston's home gate, he had been sending the actress unwanted voicemail, email and social media messages beginning in 2023.

Aniston admitted her security team is "not glamorous in any way," in the September cover issue of Vanity Fair . "It's a necessity."

"People are out of their minds," she added. "Who wants to put that energy out there?"

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz, Ashley Hume and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.