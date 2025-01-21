California officials reopen certain Palisades Fire zones, cops to use planes to monitor looting

California officials on Tuesday announced residents in certain Palisades Fire evacuation zones will be allowed to return home, as the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department increases security measures to address looting incidents.

Zones C-111A, C-112B and U-030B, near Malibu, reopened to residents Tuesday afternoon, with the requirement that they pass through a Malibu checkpoint, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The operation comes after the department announced it is enhancing operations in the Altadena Eaton Fire burn area to support recovery and ensure community safety.

COUPLE WITH FAKE FIRE TRUCK BUSTED FOR IMPERSONATING FIREFIGHTERS NEAR PALISADES FIRE IN LOS ANGELES: SHERIFF

Officials said they are intensifying their efforts and "strategically" shifting operations, from strictly enforced containment measures to community support.

The department said it is prioritizing the safety and recovery of residents as they begin to return to their homes and neighborhoods, and announced the creation of a specialized "Looter Suppression Team."

"This dedicated unit is composed of personnel drawn from multiple LASD divisions, each bringing specialized expertise to combat looting and other criminal activities that can arise during times of community vulnerability," according to a statement from the department.

The team will operate with additional deputy personnel assigned to increase patrol operations, officials noted.

The agency's AERO Bureau will conduct aerial patrols, providing enhanced surveillance and rapid response capabilities to ensure comprehensive coverage of the affected areas, according to the statement.

"Together, these efforts ensure continuous 24-hour patrolling to provide a consistent and visible law enforcement presence, particularly in neighborhoods still dealing with utility outages and heightened security risks," officials said.

The curfew order issued by Los Angeles County remains in effect, but is limited to areas under active evacuation orders, according to the agency. Those under evacuation warnings are no longer subject to the restrictions.

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES: ARMED HOMEOWNERS PATROL FOR LOOTERS INSIDE EVACUATION ZONE

"As residents return to their properties, LASD is committed to assisting them during this challenging period," officials said. "The department's efforts aim to facilitate a smooth transition back to normalcy by ensuring safety, preventing criminal activity, and reassuring the community.

"The LASD extends its gratitude to the residents of Altadena for their patience, resilience, and cooperation during these difficult times. The department remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all communities across Los Angeles County as recovery efforts continue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Staging for residents returning home will take place at the Malibu Pier, located at 23000 Pacific Coast Highway.