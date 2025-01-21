Expand / Collapse search
California officials reopen certain Palisades Fire zones, cops to use planes to monitor looting

Los Angeles police and the BATF are investigating the area around Skull Rock, near where the devastating Palisades Fire is believed to have started. (Credit: X /@MattSeedorff)

California officials on Tuesday announced residents in certain Palisades Fire evacuation zones will be allowed to return home, as the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department increases security measures to address looting incidents.

Zones C-111A, C-112B and U-030B, near Malibu, reopened to residents Tuesday afternoon, with the requirement that they pass through a Malibu checkpoint, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The operation comes after the department announced it is enhancing operations in the Altadena Eaton Fire burn area to support recovery and ensure community safety.

Aftermath of fire in Pacific Palisades and along Pacific Coast Highway.Officials said that at least 10 people were killed in all of the Los Angeles fires and 5,300 structures were destroyed in the Palisades fire. January 10, 2025, Los Angeles, California.

Aftermath of fire in Pacific Palisades and along Pacific Coast Highway.Officials said that at least 10 people were killed in all of the Los Angeles fires and 5,300 structures were destroyed in the Palisades fire. January 10, 2025, Los Angeles, California. ( David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Officials said they are intensifying their efforts and "strategically" shifting operations, from strictly enforced containment measures to community support. 

The department said it is prioritizing the safety and recovery of residents as they begin to return to their homes and neighborhoods, and announced the creation of a specialized "Looter Suppression Team."

"This dedicated unit is composed of personnel drawn from multiple LASD divisions, each bringing specialized expertise to combat looting and other criminal activities that can arise during times of community vulnerability," according to a statement from the department. 

The team will operate with additional deputy personnel assigned to increase patrol operations, officials noted.

Workers pull a burnt car out of the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire

Workers pull a burnt car out of the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The agency's AERO Bureau will conduct aerial patrols, providing enhanced surveillance and rapid response capabilities to ensure comprehensive coverage of the affected areas, according to the statement.

"Together, these efforts ensure continuous 24-hour patrolling to provide a consistent and visible law enforcement presence, particularly in neighborhoods still dealing with utility outages and heightened security risks," officials said.

The curfew order issued by Los Angeles County remains in effect, but is limited to areas under active evacuation orders, according to the agency. Those under evacuation warnings are no longer subject to the restrictions.

Tim Murphy, with the San Francisco Fire Dept., puts out hot spots in a burned property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire

Tim Murphy, with the San Francisco Fire Dept., puts out hot spots in a burned property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

"As residents return to their properties, LASD is committed to assisting them during this challenging period," officials said. "The department's efforts aim to facilitate a smooth transition back to normalcy by ensuring safety, preventing criminal activity, and reassuring the community.

"The LASD extends its gratitude to the residents of Altadena for their patience, resilience, and cooperation during these difficult times. The department remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all communities across Los Angeles County as recovery efforts continue."

Staging for residents returning home will take place at the Malibu Pier, located at 23000 Pacific Coast Highway.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.