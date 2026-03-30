High school athlete paralyzed after trying to save pal during late-night brawl that ended in gunfire: report

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A Texas high school student and athlete was left permanently paralyzed after being shot while running to his friend’s rescue during a violent brawl earlier this month.

The incident unfolded around 12:40 a.m. on March 19, when authorities were called to a Waffle House parking lot in Richardson regarding reports of a large fight and a shooting, according to FOX 4.

When police arrived, they found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound, and took the victim to a hospital in stable condition.

The individual was later identified as 18-year-old Seth Jackson, a senior at Richardson High School, FOX 4 reported.

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​​"Nobody calls in the middle of the night with good news," Jackson’s father, James Jackson, told the outlet.

Jackson reportedly became involved in the brawl after witnessing his friend being attacked.

"He saw five guys jump on his friend, so out of knee-jerk reaction he kind of headed over there," James Jackson told FOX 4. "So he just headed over there and never made it within 10–15 feet."

Video obtained by FOX 4 does not show Jackson anywhere near the alleged gunman as he approaches the group involved in the brawl.

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The shooting left Jackson paralyzed from the waist down, with a ruptured lung, fractured ribs and a shattered spinal cord, according to the outlet.

Shortly after the incident, two individuals were taken into custody stemming from their alleged roles in the tragic fight.

Taylor Griffin, 18, and Charles Webster, 17, were both arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to FOX 4.

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Authorities believe Griffin and Webster were involved in the events leading up to and immediately following the shooting, which allegedly escalated due to a conflict between both groups, according to FOX 4.

Prior to his injury, Jackson worked two jobs and played for the Richardson High School basketball team.

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He had also already received his acceptance to the University of Houston and signed a lease for an apartment in the fall, Jackson’s father told FOX 4.

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But instead of preparing for college, Jackson’s family is now working to make their home wheelchair accessible.

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"I’ve got to go around the house and get a carpenter to modify the bathroom doors," James Jackson said. "We’ve got to remodel his bathroom."

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"Hug your kids. You don’t know when is the last time you’re going to see them."

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The Richardson Police Department declined Fox News Digital's request for comment, citing the active investigation.