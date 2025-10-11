Video shows helicopter falling from sky and crashing in Southern California beach parking lot; 5 hospitalized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a wild scene caught on video, a helicopter crash in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday left five people hospitalized, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Law enforcement responded around 2 p.m. to reports of a helicopter going down in a beach parking lot between Twin Dolphins Drive and Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach.

The aircraft, which in stunning video is seen suddenly spinning out of control before falling from the sky, was connected to the "Cars ’N Copters on the Coast" event scheduled for Sunday, officials said.

"As of this time, the two people who were in the helicopter have been safely pulled from the wreckage, and three people on the street have sustained injuries," a spokesperson for the Huntington Beach Fire Department told Fox News Digital.

All five people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified about the incident, according to a press release from the City of Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach resident Tim Robinson, who witnessed the crash, captured a video of the scene, showing the helicopter lodged between a building and several palm trees.

"At first I thought it was a movie," Robinson told Fox News Digital. "It seemed like a pretty crazy stunt to do. And it spun around a few times and slammed into that. It was crazy."

Robinson told Fox News Digital that he walks along the beach nearly every day and that he saw a part "flying off" the helicopter before it crashed.

He added, "As it was coming down low, I heard kind of like a ping, and a part came flying off the helicopter. I don't know what it was. I have no clue. It came off and that's when it started spinning out of control."

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the City of Huntington Beach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.