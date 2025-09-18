Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington

Military helicopter crashes in Washington state near Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Officials lost contact with aircraft near Joint Base Lewis-McChord Wednesday night

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A military helicopter crash investigation is underway in the state of Washington following a downed aircraft Wednesday night, officials confirmed to Fox News.

The crash happened in the Summit Lake area near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on Wednesday night, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.  

"We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist," the post said. 

A spokesperson for the base said that the incident happened around 9 p.m. local time "in a rural area near the installation."

ARMY HELICOPTER THAT CRASHED WITH COMMERCIAL PLANE IN DC WAS FLYING ABOVE ALTITUDE LIMIT: NTSB

Shot of a highway at night

A helicopter reportedly crashed near Joint Base Lewis McChord in Summit Lake, Washington on September 17, 2025. (KCPQ)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time," a statement said. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Close modal

Continue