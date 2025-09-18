Military helicopter crashes in Washington state near Joint Base Lewis-McChord

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A military helicopter crash investigation is underway in the state of Washington following a downed aircraft Wednesday night, officials confirmed to Fox News.

The crash happened in the Summit Lake area near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on Wednesday night, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

"We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist," the post said.

A spokesperson for the base said that the incident happened around 9 p.m. local time "in a rural area near the installation."

"This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time," a statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.