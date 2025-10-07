Helicopter crash closes major Sacramento highway, sending multiple people to local hospitals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Crews from the California Highway Patrol are responding to a helicopter crash Monday night that shut down eastbound Highway 50 in East Sacramento, leaving multiple people injured.

According to a report from FOX 40 and CHP traffic logs, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. and prompted an immediate emergency response.

Although the type of aircraft has not been identified at this time, flight radar indicated that the tail number was A4E489.

A spokesperson for Mayor Kevin McCarty's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that there were survivors but did not release details on how many or the extent of their injuries. All are being treated at local hospitals, a spokesperson said.

Photos from traffic cameras show heavy congestion in both directions as a result of the crash.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Sacramento Fire Department for further comment, but the agency has not immediately responded.

It remains unclear how long the highway closure will last, but authorities are urging the public to avoid the area, noting that cleanup could take several hours.

Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan shared photos and a statement on X following the aftermath from above while flying with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

"Tonight, I flew along with Sac Sheriff in their helicopter. Every day is not a given. We were one of the first to show up at the helicopter crash from above. It was sobering. I pray for all in the crash. Thank our officers and all who pilot for their public service," Kaplan wrote.

A statement provided to Fox News Digital from Mayor McCarty's office called the crash "harrowing" and praised both emergency crews and citizens who stepped in to help before additional units arrived.

"There has been a harrowing helicopter crash on 50 eastbound west of 59th Street. Thank you to our brave first responders and ~15 bystanders who assisted the Sacramento Fire Department until more units arrived on scene."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.