Two people killed after helicopter hits power line and crashes into barge on Mississippi River

Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed into a power line on Thursday and plummeted into a barge on the Mississippi River.

The St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri confirmed to Fox News Digital the aircraft crashed into a barge on the river and caught fire along the Illinois and Missouri border near Alton, Illinois.

Two people are confirmed dead, according to CCPD spokesperson Cpl. Barry Bales.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The helicopter was owned by a company that services power lines, though the company involved has not yet been confirmed, according to Bales.

The work involved the installation, replacement and maintenance of the large orange marker balls that are placed on power lines to alert aircraft to their presence, he said.

No other injuries or fatalities were immediately confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.