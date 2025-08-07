Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Two people killed after helicopter hits power line and crashes into barge on Mississippi River

St. Charles County police confirm 2 fatalities in helicopter crash near Missouri-Illinois border

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A helicopter was engulfed in flames after crashing into a power line and plummeting 0nto a barge on the Mississippi River near Alton, Illinois, Thursday. (Credit: KTVI)

Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed into a power line on Thursday and plummeted into a barge on the Mississippi River.

The St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri confirmed to Fox News Digital the aircraft crashed into a barge on the river and caught fire along the Illinois and Missouri border near Alton, Illinois.

Two people are confirmed dead, according to CCPD spokesperson Cpl. Barry Bales.

A helicopter crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River on Thursday, killing two people.

A helicopter crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River on Thursday, killing two people. (KTVI)

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The helicopter was owned by a company that services power lines, though the company involved has not yet been confirmed, according to Bales.

Crews covered the mangled helicopter after it crashed on a Mississippi River barge Thursday.

Crews covered the mangled helicopter after it crashed on a Mississippi River barge Thursday. (KTVI)

The work involved the installation, replacement and maintenance of the large orange marker balls that are placed on power lines to alert aircraft to their presence, he said.

No other injuries or fatalities were immediately confirmed.

The burnt helicopter was seen laying on the Missouri barge.

A helicopter crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River on Thursday. (KTVI)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

