Helicopter crashes near Minnesota airport killing all aboard in fiery wreck: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities say there are no survivors after a helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near a small airport in the Twin Cities suburbs and burst into flames.

Officers found the downed aircraft, later identified as a Robinson R66, at about 2:45 p.m. local time in an area west of Airlake Airport, according to a statement from the Lakeville Police Department.

Emergency personnel determined there did not appear to be any survivors of the crash.

TWO PEOPLE KILLED AFTER HELICOPTER HITS POWER LINE AND CRASHES INTO BARGE ON MISSISSIPPI RIVER

It is unclear how many people were onboard the helicopter.

A Robinson R66 is a single-engine turbine helicopter with a glass cockpit that seats one pilot and four passengers.

The crash site is in a non-residential, non-commercial area, and there is no indication of any injuries to those on the ground, according to police.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Fox News Digital the helicopter crashed "under unknown circumstances and a post-crash fire ensued."

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHOULD HAVE WARNED PLANE OF ARMY HELICOPTER'S PATH AHEAD OF FATAL DC CRASH: FAA

An NTSB investigator is en route to the scene and is expected to arrive in Minnesota Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Once on site, the investigator will document the scene and examine the aircraft. The helicopter will then be taken to a secure facility for further evaluation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also been notified and will be responding to the scene, according to police.

NTSB LAUNCHES 3-DAY INVESTIGATIVE HEARING ON DEADLY DC PLANE CRASH

The FAA and NTSB will lead the investigation.

Lakeville, Minnesota is about 20 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, and 25 miles south of St. Paul.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The City of Lakeville, FAA and NTSB did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.