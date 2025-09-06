Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Helicopter crashes near Minnesota airport killing all aboard in fiery wreck: police

Helicopter bursts into flames after Minnesota crash leaves no survivors near Twin Cities airport

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
2 dead after helicopter crashes over Mississippi River Video

2 dead after helicopter crashes over Mississippi River

A helicopter was engulfed in flames after crashing into a powerline and plummeting onto a barge on the Mississippi River near Alton, Illinois, Thursday. (Credit: KTVI)

Authorities say there are no survivors after a helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near a small airport in the Twin Cities suburbs and burst into flames.

Officers found the downed aircraft, later identified as a Robinson R66, at about 2:45 p.m. local time in an area west of Airlake Airport, according to a statement from the Lakeville Police Department.

Emergency personnel determined there did not appear to be any survivors of the crash.

Area of the aircraft crash

A helicopter crashed near Airlake Airport in the Twin Cities suburbs and burst into flames.

TWO PEOPLE KILLED AFTER HELICOPTER HITS POWER LINE AND CRASHES INTO BARGE ON MISSISSIPPI RIVER

It is unclear how many people were onboard the helicopter.

A Robinson R66 is a single-engine turbine helicopter with a glass cockpit that seats one pilot and four passengers.

The crash site is in a non-residential, non-commercial area, and there is no indication of any injuries to those on the ground, according to police.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Fox News Digital the helicopter crashed "under unknown circumstances and a post-crash fire ensued."

National Transportation Safety Board logo

The National Transportation Safety Board said the helicopter caught on fire after the crash. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHOULD HAVE WARNED PLANE OF ARMY HELICOPTER'S PATH AHEAD OF FATAL DC CRASH: FAA

An NTSB investigator is en route to the scene and is expected to arrive in Minnesota Sunday afternoon, officials said. 

Once on site, the investigator will document the scene and examine the aircraft. The helicopter will then be taken to a secure facility for further evaluation.  

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also been notified and will be responding to the scene, according to police.

Runway Incident Boston

The Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate the Minnesota crash, according to police. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NTSB LAUNCHES 3-DAY INVESTIGATIVE HEARING ON DEADLY DC PLANE CRASH

The FAA and NTSB will lead the investigation.

Lakeville, Minnesota is about 20 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, and 25 miles south of St. Paul.

The City of Lakeville, FAA and NTSB did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

