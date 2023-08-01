Expand / Collapse search
Heat, humidity will make temperatures feel over 100 degrees for millions of Americans

Severe weather will bring flooding threat over mid-Mississippi Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories continue for sections of the central and southern Plains and into the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast. 

Forecast heat index

The forecast heat index across the U.S. on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

High temperatures combined with humidity will make it feel well over 100 degrees for millions of people.  

Phoenix heat records

The longest 110-degree day streaks in Phoenix, Arizona (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday for parts of the northern Plains.

Heat alerts across the South

Heat alerts forecast through Tuesday evening (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain and the risk of flooding will target sections of the mid-Mississippi Valley over the next few days. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network.