Heart-stopping video shows middle schoolers saving their bus after driver passes out at the wheel

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Heart-stopping video from inside a school bus showed nearly a dozen Mississippi middle school students jumping into action after their bus driver lost consciousness Wednesday behind the wheel.

Video from the Hancock County School District captured the driver, Leah Taylor, passing out during an asthma attack as the bus continued rolling forward.

A student in the front of the bus noticed Taylor slouched over and grabbed the wheel, before she briefly regained consciousness.

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Other students ran up to the front of the bus as she collapsed a second time, falling backward.

One boy quickly slammed on the brakes, as a girl administered medication Taylor was holding and others called for help.

Hancock Middle School principal Melissa Saucier told local outlet WLOX she was "not surprised to hear that our kids remained calm and acted swiftly."

"This emergency situation could have definitely been detrimental and they handled it exactly how they should have," Saucier said. "We’re extremely proud of them."

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The students — McKenzy Finch, Jackson Casnave, Darrius Clark, Kayleigh Clark and Destiny Cornelius — were commended at a school pep rally, the outlet reported.

Taylor told WLOX she is feeling better and is thankful the students "saved her life."

The Hancock County School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Affiliate FOX 26 Houston contributed to this report.