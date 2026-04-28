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Asthma

Heart-stopping video shows middle schoolers saving their bus after driver passes out at the wheel

Five Hancock Middle School students were commended at a pep rally for their quick response during the emergency

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Middle school students heroically stop school bus after driver passes out Video

Middle school students heroically stop school bus after driver passes out

A group.of Mississippi middle school students worked together to stop a rolling school bus after their driver passed out behind the wheel. (Hancock County School District via Storyful)

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Heart-stopping video from inside a school bus showed nearly a dozen Mississippi middle school students jumping into action after their bus driver lost consciousness Wednesday behind the wheel.

Video from the Hancock County School District captured the driver, Leah Taylor, passing out during an asthma attack as the bus continued rolling forward.

A student in the front of the bus noticed Taylor slouched over and grabbed the wheel, before she briefly regained consciousness.

Students could be seen slamming on the brakes after the bus driver passed out a second time behind the wheel.

Students could be seen slamming on the brakes after the bus driver passed out a second time behind the wheel. (Hancock County School District via Storyful)

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Other students ran up to the front of the bus as she collapsed a second time, falling backward.

One boy quickly slammed on the brakes, as a girl administered medication Taylor was holding and others called for help.

Students appeared to give the driver medication after she passed out at the wheel.

Students appeared to give the driver medication after she passed out at the wheel. (Hancock County School District via Storyful)

Hancock Middle School principal Melissa Saucier told local outlet WLOX she was "not surprised to hear that our kids remained calm and acted swiftly."

"This emergency situation could have definitely been detrimental and they handled it exactly how they should have," Saucier said. "We’re extremely proud of them."

Students were seen running to the front of the bus to assist the driver.

Students were seen running to the front of the bus to assist the driver. (Hancock County School District via Storyful)

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The students — McKenzy Finch, Jackson Casnave, Darrius Clark, Kayleigh Clark and Destiny Cornelius — were commended at a school pep rally, the outlet reported.

Taylor told WLOX she is feeling better and is thankful the students "saved her life."

The Hancock County School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Affiliate FOX 26 Houston contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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