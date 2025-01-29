Bodycam captures rescue of 100-year-old woman during Eaton Fire

Newly released body camera footage shows the rescue of a 100-year-old woman at a senior living apartment complex during the Eaton Fire earlier this month.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputies Nicholas Martinez and Quinn Alkonis can be seen searching the complex for residents needing assistance on Jan. 8. They go door to door, hallway to hallway, knocking and asking if anyone was left behind.

The flames are so close to the complex that orange glow and smoke can be seen from the windows of units.

"Oh, my gosh," Deputy Alkonis can be heard saying while looking at the fire outside.

AS LA SCHOOLS PREPARE TO REOPEN, TOXIC ASH RAISES CONCERNS

She continues her search, saying, "Sheriff's department. Anybody inside? You gotta evacuate."

The deputies eventually hear someone, and rushed to discover the woman disoriented and struggling to find her way out.

RAIN IN CALIFORNIA HELPS FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND TO WILDFIRES BUT PRESENTS RISK OF TOXIC ASH RUNOFF

"Don't lose me," the woman can be heard telling the deputies, who promise to get her out safely.

When asked by the deputies if she had heard them yelling, she said no due to being deaf and not having her hearing aid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I commend them and all deputies who responded to the wildfires for their unwavering dedication and service to the community, working tirelessly to save lives amid such danger," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. "Their courage and selflessness exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement, and they deserve our deepest respect and gratitude."

The Eaton Fire started on Jan. 7 and has consumed more than 14,000 acres of land. It is 99% contained, according to Cal Fire. The cause is under investigation.