From prom night to heroic rescue: High school students save family from raging fire

A group of high school students jumped into action in upstate New York to help a family escape a fast-moving fire.

Donato Jellenich, Tyler Sojda, Aiden Kane and Morgan Randall were driving home from their prom when they spotted flames in the distance. They said at first, the group didn’t think much of the fire, until they passed by a second time and noticed it was an entire garage burning.

"We turned the car around and went over there, and it was just crazy," Kane told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday.

A now-viral video shows the 17-year-old running up to the front door of the home and shouting, "Your house is on fire!" The footage captures the teens' efforts to warn a father and his two young daughters before the blaze could spread to the main home.

DRAMATIC BODYCAM FOOTAGE CAPTURES POLICE RESCUE OF TRAPPED FIREFIGHTER FROM ILLINOIS HOUSE EXPLOSION

"It was just a really big fire. Like, you could tell it was spreading quickly, and we just all wanted to help the best we could," Sojda said.

Sojda recalled how the group worked together in the emergency with one calling 911, another checking the burning garage, and a third making sure the family inside knew what was happening.

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES: FAMILY'S HARROWING EVACUATION FROM PACIFIC PALISADES CAUGHT ON VIDEO

"You see in the video, Aiden was banging on the front door and I cleared the garage, and then as I ran back to the front yard, he came out with the two little girls, and we got them to safety," Sojda said.

Video from the teens shows the family hurrying out of the house, with Kane reassuring the children and urging them to stay behind a car for safety. Sojda said he and Randall comforted the frightened children while Kane returned to the house to tell the father to leave the home.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS HERO COPS DRAG DAZED DRIVER FROM CAR BEFORE TRAIN SMASHES INTO IT

Jellenich said the group doesn’t see themselves as heroes, but knows their actions made a difference.

"It’s a pretty cool feeling to be able to be the ones that stopped the house from catching fire. I wouldn't say that we fully saved them, but we definitely did a part in preventing them catching in flames," he said.

Local fire officials agree. Maynard Fire Chief Jared Pearl told the New York Post the teens’ quick thinking may have saved the family’s lives and the home itself.

"If they didn’t do this, if they didn’t get everyone out and call 911, it may have been three to four minutes before we got there," he said. "And by then, the house would have been fully involved."

Kane said he felt prepared for the moment. His father, who has worked as a police and EMS chief, had taught him what to do in emergencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He said that he was definitely proud, and I'm following in his footsteps," said Kane, who intends to become a state trooper after graduating.