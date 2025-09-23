Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

True Crime

Haunting photos reveal University of Idaho students' home frozen in time after slayings

Bryan Kohberger received four consecutive life sentences for killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Bryan Kohberger receives life without parole for murders of 4 Idaho students Video

Bryan Kohberger receives life without parole for murders of 4 Idaho students

Fox News correspondent Dan Springer reports on Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho State Police have released hundreds of additional crime scene photos from the student murders crime scene, showing signs of student lives interrupted: fast food bags on the counters, keys hanging near the door and a pair of boots kicked off in the living room. String lights and a neon sign reading "Good vibes" were left on.

Many of them are close-up views taken inside and outside the home at 1122 King Road, which has since been demolished. Several show a set of tire marks on the pavement outside.

A sign hanging in the kitchen over a window, which authorities sealed shut with red tape, read, "This is our happy place." Beneath it were some unwashed bowls in the sink, an uneaten bag of popcorn and a stick of butter.

IDAHO MURDERS BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS SURVIVING ROOMMATE'S CHILLING ACCOUNT

tire marks on a street

This Idaho State Police evidence photo shows tire marks on the pavement outside 1122 King Road, the scene of the University of Idaho student murders. (Idaho State Police)

Police found the refrigerator fully stocked and the dishwasher loaded. They marked a single cigarette butt outside the back door and found an undeveloped disposable Kodak camera.

Several photos show handprints on the windows, but those are not believed to have been useful to investigators, who eventually found the suspect with the help of investigative genetic genealogy techniques that traced a DNA sample left on a knife sheath recovered from the scene, to generate a tip that led to the killer.

See the photos:

Bryan Kohberger, 30, is now serving four consecutive life sentences without parole, plus another 10 years, for the murders he committed inside.

Red cups, empty cans, clothing and a pair of boots scattered across the living room inside the Idaho student murders crime scene.

This Idaho State Police photo shows red cups, empty cans, clothing and a pair of boots scattered across the living room inside the home at 1122 King Road, where four University of Idaho students were killed in November 2022. (Idaho State Police)

Around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, he entered the house with a large knife and killed four of the six students inside. The victims were Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. Three of them were attacked in their sleep and killed in bed.

COURT BLOCKS IDAHO POLICE FROM RELEASING MORE MURDER VICTIM BEDROOM FOOTAGE AND MATERIALS

unwashed dishes, juice containers left on the counter and a popped but uneaten bag of popcorn in the King Road kitchen

This Idaho State Police photo shows the kitchen area of the home at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho. (Idaho State Police)

The photos do not include any taken inside the victims' bedrooms. A judge in Moscow, Idaho, issued a temporary injunction barring the release of pictures that could violate the victims' privacy as their parents grapple with the impact of public records requests.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July, weeks before he would have gone to trial and potentially faced the death penalty. As part of the plea deal, he agreed to waive his rights to appeal and to seek a future sentence reduction under Idaho law.

The University of Idaho students killed in a November 2022 attack pose together in the final photo taken of them all together, with the faces of two surviving roommates blurred.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plea also prompted Judge Steven Hippler, who was overseeing the case after the defense argued for a change of venue from Latah County to Boise, to lift a longstanding gag order, paving the way for the release of photos and other evidence.
Close modal

Continue