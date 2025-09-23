Haunting photos reveal University of Idaho students' home frozen in time after slayings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho State Police have released hundreds of additional crime scene photos from the student murders crime scene, showing signs of student lives interrupted: fast food bags on the counters, keys hanging near the door and a pair of boots kicked off in the living room. String lights and a neon sign reading "Good vibes" were left on.

Many of them are close-up views taken inside and outside the home at 1122 King Road, which has since been demolished. Several show a set of tire marks on the pavement outside.

A sign hanging in the kitchen over a window, which authorities sealed shut with red tape, read, "This is our happy place." Beneath it were some unwashed bowls in the sink, an uneaten bag of popcorn and a stick of butter.

Police found the refrigerator fully stocked and the dishwasher loaded. They marked a single cigarette butt outside the back door and found an undeveloped disposable Kodak camera.

Several photos show handprints on the windows, but those are not believed to have been useful to investigators, who eventually found the suspect with the help of investigative genetic genealogy techniques that traced a DNA sample left on a knife sheath recovered from the scene, to generate a tip that led to the killer.

Bryan Kohberger, 30, is now serving four consecutive life sentences without parole, plus another 10 years, for the murders he committed inside.

Around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, he entered the house with a large knife and killed four of the six students inside. The victims were Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. Three of them were attacked in their sleep and killed in bed.

The photos do not include any taken inside the victims' bedrooms. A judge in Moscow, Idaho, issued a temporary injunction barring the release of pictures that could violate the victims' privacy as their parents grapple with the impact of public records requests.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in July, weeks before he would have gone to trial and potentially faced the death penalty. As part of the plea deal, he agreed to waive his rights to appeal and to seek a future sentence reduction under Idaho law.

The plea also prompted Judge Steven Hippler, who was overseeing the case after the defense argued for a change of venue from Latah County to Boise, to lift a longstanding gag order, paving the way for the release of photos and other evidence.