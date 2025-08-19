Court blocks Idaho police from releasing more murder victim bedroom footage and materials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of one of the four University of Idaho murder victims is asking a court to block additional releases of images taken inside her bedroom during the investigation, according to authorities.

Madison Mogen, 21, and her best friend Kaylee Goncalves, also 21, were both found dead in her third-story bedroom at 1122 King Road, an off-campus rental house just steps from the school grounds.

Near her hip, left on her tan comforter was the tan leather Ka-Bar knife sheath that led police to their killer, 30-year-old failed criminologist Bryan Kohberger.

Mogen's mother, Karen Laramie, asked the Latah County Court to block the Moscow Police Department in Moscow, Idaho, from revealing additional public records amid concerns that releasing bodycam video taken by responding officers in her daughter's bedroom would be an invasion of privacy.

Police said they were served with a notice of petition on Aug. 12 and announced the temporary restraining order Monday evening.

"This action followed the recent release of redacted crime scene photos by the City of Moscow in response to a legal public records request," city administrator Bill Belknap said in a statement. "On Aug. 15, 2025, Idaho Second District Judge Marshall issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the city’s release of any images, audio, or video depicting the inside of Madison Mogen’s bedroom until a hearing on the preliminary injunction may be held."

While police said Marshall agreed that most of what they have released is not an invasion of privacy, the judge had concerns that unreleased bodycam video might be.

"While the temporary restraining order only applied to Madison Mogen’s bedroom, the city will not provide any further releases of photographs or videos depicting the inside of any of the victims' bedrooms until the matter is fully reviewed and decided by the court," Belknap added.

Laramie's attorney, Leander James, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marshall scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. PT on Thursday.

Kohberger, a Ph.D. student of criminal justice and criminology 10 miles away at Washington State University, snuck into the house around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022. Prosecutors said he meticulously planned the attack, stalked the house beforehand and tried to conceal his movements before, during and after the crime. But they do not know his motive or who among the victims may have been his target.