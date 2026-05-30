Haunting image emerges as suspect in Virginia deputy's death spotted; $60K reward offered

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The "armed and extremely dangerous" man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Virginia deputy was spotted on a wildlife game camera in Surry County, North Carolina, on Sunday, as the reward for his capture increased sixfold.

The Wytheville Police Department said suspect Michael Puckett was spotted on the camera at 6:56 a.m. on Greenhill Road north of Mount Airy. The agency shared an eerie photo of Puckett wearing a baseball cap and some sort of large overcoat.



Puckett is wanted after he allegedly ambushed two deputies during a welfare check Friday night, killing a military veteran and injuring a second officer. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy Logan Utt, 31, was killed in the attack, according to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information to locate and capture Puckett. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for him, bringing the combined reward up to $60,000.

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Puckett is facing an aggravated murder charge in Virginia, according to police. The FBI's Richmond Field Office is assisting the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police and numerous local and state agencies in the ongoing manhunt for Puckett.

The deadly encounter unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. local time, when the two Carroll County deputies were dispatched to a home after a family member requested a welfare check.

When the deputies met with Puckett, he allegedly opened fire, killing Utt and wounding the second officer — whose life was saved by his ballistic vest, according to authorities.

The deputies returned fire, but Puckett fled the scene and remains at large.

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The sheriff’s office warned the public not to approach him and call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

Utt joined the force in 2023 after serving the nation as a military veteran.

"Becoming a deputy sheriff was a lifelong dream, and he worked every day to make Carroll County a safer place," Kemp wrote in a statement Saturday. "Today, Carroll County has lost a hero, and a family has suffered an unimaginable loss."

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Utt leaves behind a wife and children. The wounded deputy is recovering in stable condition.

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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger confirmed her office is closely monitoring the situation, urging anyone with information on Puckett's whereabouts to come forward.

"Deputy Logan Utt’s sacrifice is a testament to his bravery and dedication to his community," Spanberger wrote in a statement on X. "Adam and I are praying for Deputy Utt’s family, the injured officer during his recovery, and for the safety of all of our courageous men and women in law enforcement."