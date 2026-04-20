Suspect allegedly guns down deputy in ambush during routine call that rocked quiet town, police say

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An Oklahoma deputy was killed and a police chief wounded Sunday after a suspect allegedly opened fire on law enforcement responding to a welfare check, authorities said.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to probe the officer-involved shooting, which unfolded around 11 a.m. near U.S. Highway 270 in Wister.

Deputies, along with officers from the Wister Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service, arrived at a residence for a welfare check when they were "immediately fired upon" by a suspect identified as 36-year-old Edgar Lara, according to OSBI.

An exchange of gunfire followed as Lara barricaded himself inside the home, sparking a standoff that lasted several hours. Additional law enforcement agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, responded to assist.

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Authorities said Lara ultimately surrendered at around 4 p.m. He was treated for minor injuries and booked into the LeFlore County Jail. Formal charges are pending through the District 16 District Attorney’s Office.

During the incident, a LeFlore County sheriff’s deputy and Wister Police Chief Andy Thompson were both injured, according to KNWA/KFTA. The deputy, identified as Deputy Thomas "Walker" LeMay, later died from his injuries, while Thompson was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

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The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office announced LeMay’s death in a statement, saying it was shared "with a heavy heart and great sadness" and describing him as "a true servant of the people" and a "loving son, brother, and father."

"His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and his legacy of service and dedication will live on through all of us," the department said, noting his End of Watch as April 19, 2026.

Officials said a patrol vehicle has been placed on the front lawn of the courthouse in LeMay’s honor, with community members invited to leave decorations.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the public and fellow agencies for an outpouring of "love, support, and deep appreciation" and asked for continued prayers for his family, friends and colleagues.

"Blessed are the peacemakers," the statement concluded.

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The Poteau Police Department invited the public to line the streets in a show of support as LeMay was escorted home, calling him "a brother, a friend, and a dedicated servant" to the community.

The District 16 District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital the case is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and declined to comment further. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the suspect is a U.S. citizen.

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OSBI said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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A witness, Robert Linscomb, told KNWA/KFTA he was sitting in traffic nearby when he heard more than a dozen gunshots and backed away from the area. About two minutes later, he said he heard roughly 15 more shots before a SWAT vehicle arrived.

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Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, described the shooting as a "horrific" ambush and said the "grief is unimaginable" for the deputy’s loved ones.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the LeFlore County community at this time," OSBI said in a statement.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including the Pocola Police Department, Heavener Police Department, Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department and others.

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