South Carolina deputy shot and killed in ambush, sheriff says

A South Carolina deputy who finished field training just last week was shot and killed in an ambush while trying to arrest a suspect at a home early Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputy Devin Mason, 27, and a second deputy responded around 1:30 a.m. to a home near Lamar to arrest a wanted person, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. When the two deputies entered the home, they were attacked, the sheriff said.

Mason died of his injuries while the second deputy, whose name was not immediately released, was hospitalized and in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Cameron Ray Dennett, was also killed. Dennett was wanted for criminal conspiracy, forgery and a computer crime and was not allowed to have a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Kristen Porter, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene, authorities said. Porter was wanted on similar charges.

Mason joined the sheriff’s office in 2024 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in March. He just completed his field training last week, deputies said.

"In his time with us, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity and professionalism," Sheriff Michael August said. "Deputy Mason served the people of Darlington County with heart and honor. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will not be forgotten."

No further details about the shooting were immediately provided.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.