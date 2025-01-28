There is a 'wake-up call' for US to be the leader in AI, says White House AI and crypto ‘czar’

White House artificial intelligence and crypto "czar" David Sacks revealed what China’s DeepSeek means for American dominance in AI Tuesday on "The Story."

"I think the Chinese companies are catching up very fast," Sacks said. "We haven’t lost our leadership here. The DeepSeek R1 model is basically comparable in capabilities to the OpenAI 01 model, which came out about four months ago. So they are kind of hot on our heels here, and I think we basically have somewhere between a three and six month lead on them. But they are catching up very, very fast."

DeepSeek, China’s AI model, made headlines for being the Apple Store’s most downloaded app that was developed at a fraction of the cost of its American competition. Still, Sacks defended President Donald Trump’s $100 billion initiative to invest in AI infrastructure and build AI datacenters.

"There are still great advantages to having a lot of chips," Sacks argued. "And I think that this is an area where America can continue to lead, [and] is in the build-out of this infrastructure and having the most advanced chips."

"It is true that DeepSeek has shown new ways for AI models to be efficient, and I think our AI companies are going to learn and adopt those efficiency techniques as well," Sacks added. "But you still want to be able to scale, compute, and the data centers are essential for that."

When asked whether DeepSeek stole intellectual property from the U.S., Sacks said it is "possible." He described the process of "distillation," where student AI models interrogate parent models, mimic their logic, and "suck" their knowledge from them.

"There’s substantial evidence that what DeepSeek did here is they distilled the knowledge out of OpenAI’s models," Sacks revealed. "And I think one of the things you're going to see over the next few months is our leading AI companies taking steps to try and prevent distillation…that would definitely slow down some of these copycat models."

OpenAI responded to Sack's allegations in a statement.

"We know PRC based companies—and others—are constantly trying to distill the models of leading US AI companies," an OpenAI spokesperson said. "As the leading builder of AI, we engage in countermeasures to protect our IP, including a careful process for which frontier capabilities to include in released models, and believe as we go forward that it is critically important that we are working closely with the U.S. government to best protect the most capable models from efforts by adversaries and competitors to take US technology."

Sacks went on to criticize the priorities of American AI companies during the previous administration, calling them "complacent" and "woke" on initiatives such as diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"I think that our AI companies got a little distracted," Sacks said. "To be honest, I think that maybe they got a little bit complacent. They didn't realize how close these Chinese companies were to them. They wasted a lot of time on things like DEI. You saw there was like woke AI, there were, you know, the models were basically producing things like black George Washington. And I think that when you're complacent, you think that there's not global competition, you can indulge in those sorts of things."

"We just can’t afford to get distracted by things that don’t matter," Sacks advised. "Like President Trump said, I think it's a wake-up call. They've got to focus on being scrappy and and on competing. And I think you're going to see them get, I think, a lot more focus now on on the competition."

While Trump repealed former President Joe Biden’s 2023 executive order that required some AI developers to share their results of safety tests with the federal government, he did not repeal Biden’s latest executive order on AI, which aims to build "large-scale data centers and new clean power infrastructure."