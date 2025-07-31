Woman uses Neuralink to write name with her mind

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Audrey Crews hasn't written her name in over 20 years, that is, until now.

Thanks to a brain chip from Elon Musk's Neuralink, Crews used only her thoughts to scribble "Audrey" on a laptop screen. She shared the photo on X, stunning millions across the internet and earning a shoutout from Musk himself.

Audrey Crews becomes the first woman to receive a Neuralink implant

At age 16, Crews lost all motor function. Now, at 39, she's part of Neuralink's PRIME Study, which tests brain-computer interface (BCI) technology in humans. Her chip, implanted into her motor cortex, reads brain signals and sends them to a computer. It allows her to move a cursor and type, using only her thoughts.

In her own words, "They drilled a hole in my skull and placed 128 threads into my motor cortex. The chip is about the size of a quarter."

While the chip doesn't restore movement, it gives her something powerful: digital autonomy. She shared a picture of her signature on X and wrote, "I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I'm working on it. Lol #Neuralink."

She expressed her gratitude toward the medical team at the University of Miami Health Center. "They treated me like a VIP and are some of the sweetest people I’ve ever met," she added.

Audrey Crews controls a computer with her mind using a brain chip

Musk confirmed her achievement online, writing: "Most people don't realize this is possible."

That single quote shook the internet. The post showcasing her scribbled signature quickly went viral, with over 2 million views. Crews clarified that the chip is for "telepathy only," not mobility. But even that level of control can transform the lives of people with paralysis.

Neuralink , founded by Musk in 2016, aims to help people with neurological conditions connect with the digital world in powerful new ways. The company is developing BCIs that allow users to control devices using only their thoughts.

While still in its early stages, this technology is already showing life-changing potential. Looking ahead, Neuralink envisions a future where thought-controlled computing becomes an everyday part of human life.

Neuralink trial expands: P8 Nick Wray shares his brain chip experience

Crews isn't alone in this journey. Another participant, Nick Wray (P8), shared his progress just days after his own implant activation.

"I haven't had this level of digital autonomy in years," he wrote.

Diagnosed with ALS, Wray called the implant a life-changing opportunity. He views this moment as both personal and historical, writing, "It’s not lost on me that without ALS, I would never have been a candidate for this study. I sincerely believe that if ALS is the price of admission to an opportunity of this magnitude, you pay it; gladly, willingly, and without hesitation."

What this means for you

This isn't just about writing a name. It's about what's coming next. Neuralink's brain chip is working in real people. If you're wondering whether brain-computer interfaces could one day let you control your phone, write an email or play a game without touching a screen, that future is inching closer.

While still experimental, these breakthroughs are a glimpse into a new kind of human-machine connection.

Neuralink is now accepting participants from around the globe. If you're curious about brain-computer interfaces, this could be your chance to help shape the future. You can check it out at https://neuralink.com/trials

Kurt's key takeaways

Audrey Crews rewrote more than her name. She rewrote the limits of what's possible. With a chip the size of a quarter, she became the first woman to control a computer using pure thought. Her story isn't just inspiring, it's a warning to the tech world: the age of mind-powered machines is arriving faster than expected.

Would you volunteer to be part of a brain-computer trial like Audrey and Nick? Or do you think it is too early to trust this technology? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

