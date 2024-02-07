Haley loses Nevada primary, man who predicts election victor weighs in on 2024 and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



'NONE OF THESE' – Haley loses Nevada primary with no delegates at stake — despite Trump not being on the ballot. Continue reading …

THE NEXT PRESIDENT – Man who correctly predicted nearly every election winner since 1984 weighs in on 2024 and notes leader. Continue reading …

HOUSE REBUFF – 14 Republicans joined with Democrats to reject $17.6 billion Israel aid bill. Continue reading …

EARLY DIAGNOSIS – UK Prime Minister says King Charles' cancer was discovered early. Continue reading …

‘LEGEND’ – Toby Keith’s decades-long career influenced Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, other stars. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘DISCORD AND STRIFE’ – Sen. Rand Paul slams GOP leadership for 'dragging' caucus into 'dead' bipartisan border bill with Democrats. Continue reading …

‘THEY NEED WEAPONS’ – Ukraine-friendly Republicans plot path forward amid Senate deal chaos. Continue reading …

‘WE’RE GOING TO FIGHT’ – Hispanic business owner, GOP candidate rips Dem crime policies after drug addicts torch his Las Vegas property. Continue reading …

‘CRUCIAL FIRST STEP’ – Republicans take action to curb growing Chinese ownership of US land. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘ABOLITIONIST EARLY EDUCATION’– 'Woke Kindergarten' consultant claims extraterrestrial beings are 'oppressed.' Continue reading …

‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’ – Justice Thomas ally says media, Dems are trying to push him to recuse himself before Trump ballot arguments. Continue reading …

FLAG ON THE PLAY – Media rails against Biden dodging Super Bowl interview two years in a row. Continue reading …

OPINION

PAUL MAURO – Migrants' attack on NYPD shows US future under Biden, soft-on-crime Dems. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – Biden’s attack on 64 million freelancers makes them less free. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Rep. Andy Biggs tells host everything with Biden admin ‘like whack a mole.’ See video …

JESSE WATTERS – The assault on America is being orchestrated by the sadomasochist left. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is now blaming Trump for his national security nightmare. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – These look like a stupidly thick pair of nerdy ski goggles for people with no friends. Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

‘FINITE’ FUNDS – Alex Murdaugh ordered to pay $1.8M to victims of boat crash, financial crimes. Continue reading …

WHAT A THROW – How does a football spiral actually work? See the fascinating physics behind it. Continue reading …

DRUG SPIKE – Seattle area fentanyl-related overdoses spiked to new highs in 2023. Continue reading …

TINY FEATHERED FRIEND – A little blue penguin hatched recently in San Diego and bird experts are "beyond thrilled" with its development. See video …

WATCH

MIKE LEE – The Senate border bill is 'going to die.' See video …

KEVIN O'LEARY – This cohort is in trouble. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"So now it's all the Republicans' fault that Joe Biden's wide-open border with 10 million unvetted illegal immigrants – he has no responsibility in that? I thought they kept telling us, though, that the border is closed and the border is secure. Like, Democrats have been telling us this for three years… They've peddled that lie for three years. We all know the truth. They're lying to us."

– SEAN HANNITY







