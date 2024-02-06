King Charles' cancer was caught early, UK prime minister says

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that King Charles III’s cancer was caught at an early stage.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the 75-year-old has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment. The palace did not say what form of cancer the British monarch has, but they noted it is not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

"Thankfully, this has been caught early," Sunak told BBC radio.

As prime minister, Sunak said that he would "continue to communicate with him as normal."

"He’ll just be in our thoughts and our prayers," the prime minister said. "Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing, and they know what it means to everyone. So we’ll just be willing him on, and hopefully, we get through this as quickly as possible."

According to the palace, the king has suspended public engagements on the advice of his doctors as he takes on a schedule of regular treatments, though he will continue with state business. Charles will continue weekly meetings with the prime minister and keep his constitutional role as head of state.

Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the palace said.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the statement added.

Charles ascended to the throne less than 18 months ago upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022 at age 96.

The news comes as his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, recovers from planned abdominal surgery for an undisclosed condition. The Princess of Wales is expected to resume royal duties after Easter in late March.

