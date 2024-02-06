JESSE WATTERS: The assault on America is being orchestrated by the sadomasochist left

Fox News host Jesse Watters says the ruling class "just sees dollar signs" when it comes to the migrant crisis on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden is going to campaign on "Trump didn't secure my border?" Good luck. Americans might not be paying attention, but we're not that stupid. Every migrant that crosses says, "Thank you, Jose Biden."

Biden opened the border , then played Senate Republicans for a talking point and won't stop until the Treasury is empty. Obama had half as much border money as Biden and deported millions. Donors want migrants for cheap labor and extra consumption. Democrats want voters and Biden wants to be a minority.

Now, in my new book, "Get It Together. Troubling Tales from the Liberal Fringe," which you can preorder right now on Amazon, the first chapter tells the story of an open borders professor. He tries to convince me that America should let in the entire Third World. None of his arguments made any logical sense until we delved into his childhood and the traumatic childhood experience that he shared with me, because I'm such an open and understanding guy, explains exactly what motivates open borders fanatics.

There's a revenge fantasy playing out, and you'll have one of the "aha" moments at the end of the first chapter. Get it together for the moment. Now, through a Trojan horse of compassion and vulture economics, the assault on America is being orchestrated by the sadomasochist left and executives who are shielded from the pain. The ruling class just sees dollar signs.