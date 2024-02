Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A San Francisco Bay-area elementary school was trained by an organization called "Woke Kindergarten," whose leader wants to see America and Israel destroyed as countries, according to posts on social media.

According to the website, the head of the organization is "Akiea ‘Ki’ Gross (they/them)" who "is an abolitionist early educator, cultural organizer and creator currently innovating ways to resist, heal, liberate and create with their pedagogy, Woke Kindergarten."

"I believe the United States has no right to exist. I believe every settler colony who has committed genocide against native peoples, against Indigenous people, has no right to exist," Gross said in a recent Instagram post. "Y'all the demons. Y'all are the villains. We've been trying to end y'all. Get free of y'all."

"I believe in a free Palestine from the river to the sea," Gross continued.

Gross' curriculum materials have been used in numerous schools. "Woke Kindergarten" is described on its website as "supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-black and queer and trans liberation."

In another post from January, Gross reiterated their stance on America.

"When I think about a world free of state violence… I think about a world free of the U.S. empire. I think about a world free of Israel," the education consultant said.

The "Woke Kindergarten" leader also called for schools to be abolished.

"I think about land back to Indigenous peoples globally. I think about the fact that we would not have to participate in these systems, because none of these systems would exist. That means kids wouldn't have to go to school because the world would ultimately be their classroom," Gross said.

"[Kids] would learn with us, they would learn from us. We would learn from them. We would create these ecosystems of community care that would make sure that everybody had what they needed, so nobody would want for anything. We would hear music everywhere. We will make art out of everything. We'll be able to write so much more poetry, because we would have so much joy in ourselves that we would need someplace to move it, someplace for it to land. The people would have the power and the kids would have more, too."

Gross also believes that there are extraterrestrial beings that are oppressed.

"Solidarity with all oppressed BEINGS. That's what I meant, how I feel and what I should have said. Human, non-human animal & extraterrestrial alike. Universally. Infinitely. Always," Gross posted on Twitter.

Glassbrook Elementary in Hayward, California, spent $250,000 in federal funds provided by a program meant to help boost test scores for some of the country’s lowest-performing schools, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. But after two years with "Woke Kindergarten," students’ scores are reportedly worse.

Less than 12% of the students can read at their grade level and under 4% are proficient in math, a 4% drop in both subjects in the last two years, according to the Chronicle.

Hayward Unified School District Superintendent Jason Reimann told the Chronicle that hiring "Woke Kindergarten" had board approval and apparently was more about boosting attendance than test scores. He said attendance has gone up almost 20%.

"Helping students feel safe and whole is part and parcel of academic achievement. I get that it’s more money than we would have liked to have spent," he said. "We are in favor 100% of abolishing systems of oppression where they hold our students back. What I do believe is we should pick providers based on their work and how effective they are."

Fox News Digital reached out to Reimann but did not receive a response in time for publication. Gross was also contacted for comment.