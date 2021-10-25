Haiti kidnappings: Michigan vigil prays for missionaries

More than 100 people gathered Sunday in Hart, Michigan to pray for the safe release of a local family among who are among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped by a gang in Haiti more than a week ago.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang is threatening to kill those abducted if his demands are not met. Haitian officials have said the gang is seeking $1 million ransom per person.

BOSS OF HAITIAN GANG THREATENS TO KILL KIDNAPPED MISSIONAIRIES



"I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans," gang leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted on social media Thursday.



Those at Sunday’s vigil in a town park sang and prayed with pastors from several area churches for the safety of the missionaries.