Gunshots caught on video in Orlando shooting that left 7 injured

Police in Orlando, Florida, are investigating a shooting that took place following a "large fight" that broke out in the downtown area of the city Sunday morning.

The incident, in which seven people were injured, took place at approximately 2 a.m., when patrons were exiting bars, nightclubs, and restaurants in the Florida hot spot, Police Chief Eric D. Smith said that one of the people involved in the fight "pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd."

One person who was struck by a bullet recounted her experience to Orlando’s Fox35.

"When the gunshots went off I felt a sharp stinging in my stomach and hip and I looked over briefly and that’s when I saw the lights going off from the gun, so I took off running in the other direction," Taliyah said.

"I think it’s really upsetting in a world, in a country, where you’re going out to have an innocent time and almost lose your life," she added. "It’s surreal honestly."

Law enforcement officials have yet to identify a suspect.

"We're still in the preliminary stages, we're still checking any video, we're going to check our partner video, see if we get any help from that," Chief Smith said in an update posted online. "Our detectives are still just starting the investigation. We're still just getting started on this."

Smith just took over the job of chief on Friday, when previous chief Orlando Rolón retired.

Police said that six people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one went by themselves to Advent Health. All are said to be in stable condition.