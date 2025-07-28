Shooting at Nevada casino resort leaves multiple people injured; suspect in custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a casino in Reno, Nevada, left multiple people injured on Monday morning, authorities said.

Reno police responded to an active shooter report at Grand Sierra Resort around 7:25 a.m. local time.

Within four minutes, officers located the suspect and a shootout occurred. The suspect was taken to a hospital, police said, though no update on his condition or identity was immediately available. Police said there was no threat to the public.

Police, Reno Fire and casino employees all rushed to help multiple victims, each of whom had varying levels of injuries, authorities said.

No details about the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries were immediately available as police said they are still working to account for everyone.

Authorities said further updates were expected later Monday.