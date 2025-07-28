Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nevada

Shooting at Nevada casino resort leaves multiple people injured; suspect in custody

Police engaged in shootout with suspect at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno before taking him into custody

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a casino in Reno, Nevada, left multiple people injured on Monday morning, authorities said.

Reno police responded to an active shooter report at Grand Sierra Resort around 7:25 a.m. local time.

Within four minutes, officers located the suspect and a shootout occurred. The suspect was taken to a hospital, police said, though no update on his condition or identity was immediately available. Police said there was no threat to the public.

Police, Reno Fire and casino employees all rushed to help multiple victims, each of whom had varying levels of injuries, authorities said.

MICHIGAN WALMART STABBING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS POLICE SEEK TERRORISM, ASSAULT CHARGES FOR RAMPAGE

police vehicles outside Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada

A shooting at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, left multiple people injured on Monday morning. (KRXI)

No details about the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries were immediately available as police said they are still working to account for everyone.

Reno downtown skyline

The downtown skyline is viewed from a nearby hilltop looking east on April 4, 2022, in Reno, Nevada. (George Rose/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said further updates were expected later Monday.