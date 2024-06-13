Gun rights group accuses YouTube of pushing ‘ominous narrative’ with new policy on firearms content

A gun rights organization is accusing YouTube of pushing an "ominous narrative to minors that firearms are evil" by imposing new age restrictions on videos that showcase the use of firearms.

In a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, Gun Owners of America wrote to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan on Thursday describing the web video giant’s new "firearms policy" as a "matter of grave concern."

Google says on its website that starting next Tuesday, June 18, "certain content showing how to remove safety devices will be prohibited" and "content showing the use of homemade firearms, automatic firearms, and certain firearm accessories will be age restricted."

However, "restricting access to adults only -- for content that depicts constitutionally-protected activity-- is wrong," Gun Owners of America wrote in its letter. "This policy change aims to push an ominous narrative to minors that firearms are evil while allowing Hollywood and the anti-gun corporate media to continue to push false narratives about firearms without restriction."

"Hence, as young Americans become adults, they will not question or push back on further violations of our Second Amendment rights because the truth has been censored," added the non-profit lobbying organization.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, a YouTube spokesperson said "These updates to our firearms policy are part of our continued efforts to maintain policies that reflect the current state of content on YouTube.

"For example, 3D printing has become more readily available in recent years so we’re expanding our restrictions on content involving homemade firearms," the spokesperson continued. "We regularly review our guidelines and consult with outside experts to make sure we are drawing the line at the right place."

The spokesperson said YouTube consulted with third party experts – such as law enforcement and public safety stakeholders – to develop the changes, as it commonly does when reviewing its policies.

Yet, Gun Owners of America says it fears "these developments and changes to user agreements will have a chilling effect on the First and Second Amendments -- which is highly troubling."

"We find the timing of this change of rules in the midst of an election cycle extremely suspect, as it will clearly impact each and every American," it also said. "We are further concerned that this move was encouraged and orchestrated to favor the left side of the aisle in a disproportionate way through the issuance of rules which will solely affect the Second Amendment community within YouTube."

The group asked in its letter for Mohan to respond to seven questions about the policy change, including whether the Biden administration or the White House had any say in the decision.

"Have there been any lawsuits from the gun control groups or Democrat side of the aisle to pressure YouTube into this action?" the group asked.

It concluded its letter by saying "As the issue at hand is one of such pivotal importance to the rights of millions of Americans concerning both their First and Second Amendment Rights" and that it looks forward "to your prompt response to address our concerns."